Condemnation lawsuit won’t be necessary

HUNTSVILLE — A lawsuit to condemn a small parcel of property for the construction of a new bridge over Jellico Creek will not be necessary, Scott County Attorney John Beaty informed County Commission Monday evening.

The county was prepared to move forward with a lawsuit asking the court to condemn a little less than a quarter of an acre of property along Gum Fork Road east of Winfield to facilitate the new bridge, which is being paid for with state grant dollars. County Commission approved that lawsuit last month, after Beaty informed commissioners that one of the owners had refused the county’s offer to purchase the property for $2,500.

However, additional research revealed that the parcel of property had been misidentified.

Beaty said the research had involved Jim Reed, the county’s surveyor, along with representatives of the nearby Zion Baptist Church, including 5th District Commissioner Harold Chambers. As a result, Beaty said, the parcel that the county actually needed for the bridge easement involved different landowners, who agreed to convey the property. Since commissioners last met in February, the deal was executed and recorded, and, “Thankfully there won’t be any necessity to file a condemnation suit after all,” Beaty said.

Tibbals reappointed board chairman: Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals will serve as chairperson of County Commission for the next year, while 7th District Commissioner Mike Slaven will continue to serve as chairman pro tem, following separate unanimous votes by County Commission Monday evening.

It is tradition — but not a requirement — that the mayor serve as the chairman of the county legislative body, overseeing and moderating its meetings. The chairman pro tem chairs the meetings in the chairman’s absence.

Slaven, as the sitting chairman pro tem, opened the meeting until a motion was made to reappoint Tibbals, at which point the meeting was turned over to Tibbals.

Improvements approved for park: By unanimous vote, commissioners approved a list of improvements to the athletic facilities at the John John Yancey Memorial Park, which had been requested by the Scott County School System. The school system willl pay for the improvements, which will be made to the baseball, softball and soccer fields.