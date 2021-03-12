- Advertisement -
Updated:

Covid-19: Scott County ends the week with 39 active cases

By Independent Herald

Scott County ended the work and school week with 39 active cases of Covid-19, four more than a week ago.

The TN Dept. of Health reported no new cases of Covid-19 in Scott County on Friday, and the number of active cases dropped from 44 to 39.

For the week, there were 27 new cases of coronavirus reported in Scott County, two more than the previous week. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations related to the virus reported this past week.

Testing positivity for the week was 7.3%.

Statewide, there are 12,572 active cases of Covid-19, down from 13,886 a week ago. Tennessee’s testing positivity for the past week was 6.0%.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
