The drop continues: Fewer than 700 covid patients hospitalized in Tennessee

At one point, in mid January, it was considered a good sign when the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee dropped below 3,000.

On Wednesday, the number of currently-hospitalized covid patients in the Volunteer State dropped below 700 for the first time in months.

The TN Dept. of Health reported that 683 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus on Wednesday, down from 701 one day earlier. To find the last time there were this few covid patients hospitalized in this state, you have to go all the way back to June 22.

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in Tennessee continued to climb throughout the fall and into the winter, topping out at more than 3,500 a week into January. The number began to fall at that point, and the number of hospitalized covid patients dropped below 3,000 on Jan. 16.

To be sure, people are still being hospitalized and dying with coronavirus, even as the numbers improve. The Dept. of Health reported 42 new hospitalizations and 17 new deaths on Thursday. But as recently as one month ago the state was reporting up to 100 new hospitalizations each day.

The numbers are dropping across the board. The number of active cases of the virus in Tennessee is down to 12,516, after topping out above 85,000 four days before Christmas. Testing positivity for the past seven days has dropped below 5%, a threshold not seen since last summer.

As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to decline and the number of people vaccinated against the virus continues to rise, hope is increasing that the worst of the health crisis is in the rearview mirror and that some return to normality may be on the horizon.

Knox County is about to drop below 1,000 active cases of coronavirus for the first time in months. And in the greater East Tennessee region, which includes the city and surrounding areas, including Scott County, the number of hospitalized covid patients has dropped to just 117 as of Tuesday. At one point, in early January, there were nearly 700 covid patients hospitalized in East Tennessee’s 19 hospitals.

- Story Continues Below -

Thirty of those currently hospitalized with the virus in East Tennessee are in ICU, and 15 are on ventilators. That’s just a fraction of those who were in ICU or intubated in early January. Nearly 15% of the ICU beds in the 16-county region are unoccupied, the highest percentage in months. And even among the 272 beds that are occupied, 242 are for illness other than coronavirus.

In Scott County, the number of active coronavirus cases stands at 44 as of Thursday, the highest number in two weeks. That’s due primarily to a lack of recovered or inactive cases being reported. However, there has been a slight increase in new cases. Four new confirmed cases of the virus were reported by the Dept. of Health on Thursday, the most in a single day since Feb. 25. The seven total new cases reported locally on Thursday was also the most since Feb. 25.

Testing positivity has crept up in Scott County as well. For the week ending Thursday, it was 8.4%. That isn’t an alarming number, but it is up slightly.

The Dept. of Health has not reported a coronavirus-related death in Scott County in nine days, and has reported only two hospitalizations related to the virus during that time span.

More than 3 in 10 Scott Countians have received at least the first dose of the covid vaccination, and more than 1 in 4 have been completely vaccinated.