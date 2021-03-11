- Advertisement -
Updated:

Eye to the Sky: Rainy weather will temporarily squelch fire threat

By Ben Garrett

It has been a busy week for firefighters and forestry crews, as a number of wildfires have been reported across the region. Weather conditions have led to a heightened wildfire threat to start the spring season, but changes for the weekend will help to reduce that threat — at least temporarily.

A combination of dry conditions, breezy winds, and low humidity have contributed to the wildfire threat this week. While a red flag warning was never issued by the National Weather Service, forestry services have been urging residents to brush up on fire safety tips and reminding them that burn permits are required for outdoor burning through May 15.

There were no active wildfires in Scott County as of Thursday afternoon, though a 1,000-acre wildfire in the Gouldstown area of Fentress County was listed as 87% contained, and a 38-acre wildfire in the New River Road area of Campbell County was listed as 95% contained.

Scott County has been 10 days without rainfall, and the combination of sun and wind since the last storm system has dried out topsoil and created ripe conditions for wildfires to spread. The spring wildfire season is typically not as pronounced as the fall wildfire season because more rainfall typically falls in the spring. March is ordinarily one of the wettest months of the year in Tennessee; the current dry spell has been unusual, to say the least. Any time an absence of rainfall allows the ground time to dry out, wildfire risk is heightened, and that’s especially true on days featuring windy conditions and low humidity. That’s why burn permits are required until the spring green-up is complete.

Fortunately, there are changes ahead. The National Weather Service has introduced a 60% chance of rain showers to the forecast for Friday, and there is a 40% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday before a 70% chance of rain on Monday.

None of the upcoming days are likely to be complete rain-outs; showers will be off and on throughout the weekend.

Once the weekend is complete, the rain chances aren’t going anywhere. There will be rain chances virtually every day next week, with the next chance for widespread rain coming on Thursday. So it’s unlikely that we’ll see conditions dry out again to the extent that they currently are, at least for a while. That should keep the wildfire risk in check at least for the next couple of weeks.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by Independent Herald publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

