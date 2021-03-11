- Advertisement -
Updated:

Big South Fork Medical Center begins offering Johnson & Johnson covid vaccines

By Independent Herald

Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida is now offering Covid-19 vaccinations.

Rebecca Lagan, marketing manager for Rennova Health, the hospital’s parent company, said Thursday that the hospital has received the Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and has begun offering it to qualified individuals.

Currently, Scott County and much of the rest of Tennessee is in Phase 1c of the vaccination schedule, meaning persons ages 65-74 are eligible for the vaccine, as well as persons 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, such as COPD, heart disease and diabetes.

The list of high-risk medical conditions for persons aged 16 and older includes cancer treatments, chronic kidney disease, COPD, down syndrome, heart conditions, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, diabetes and immunocompromising conditions.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the other FDA-approved vaccinations in that it requires only a single dose. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations require two injections.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a much lower efficacy number than the original two vaccines. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are believed to be as much as 95% effective, while the Johnson & Johnson efficacy number is 66%.

However, in protecting against severe disease, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s efficacy number is 85%, compared to 75% for the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna vaccine carries a 100% efficacy number when it comes to protecting against severe disease.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also proven in studies to be 100% effective at lowering the hospitalization rate.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization — the same protocol for approving the earlier vaccinations — on February 27. It works a bit differently than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations. Time magazine explains:

“Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna developed their vaccines using mRNA technology, which involves taking the genetic code for the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and encasing it in a fat-based particle that is injected into the body. Once inside cells, those viral genes instruct immune cells to produce copies of the protein, which in turn switches the immune system into action, churning out cells like antibodies, among other activities. If the vaccinated person then gets infected with the actual virus, the body is ready to quickly produce those same antibodies that can stick to the virus and block it from infecting cells. Johnson & Johnson-Janssen’s vaccine uses a different strategy—a weakened cold virus that is reprogrammed to include the code for the spike protein. Once inside the body, the viral genes trigger a similar dedicated response against the virus.”

To schedule a vaccination at Big South Fork Medical Center, contact Lori Yancey at 423-286-5406 or lyancey@bsfmedical.com, or Darlene Ray at 423-286-5302 or dray@bsfmedical.com.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

