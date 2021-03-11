Best of 2020-2021: Basketball Awards

The Independent Herald’s high school basketball coverage for the 2020-2021 season concludes with our Best of 2020-2021 awards, as we recognize the players who made a difference on their teams this season.

We’re honoring three players in 11 different categories. As always, there is plenty of room for interpretation on these lists — some more than others. That’s part of what makes it fun, and that’s exactly what this is: a fun way to recap what was an exciting season. Between the boys and the girls, there are 11 first place honorees from Oneida and 11 from Scott High. In total, there are 33 honorees from Oneida and 33 from Scott High. Believe it or not, it wasn’t planned that way; it just worked out that way.

So here we go…

Offensive production is just what the name suggests: the players who created the most offense for their teams. It was stiff competition on the boys’ side, as Trey Morrow, Nate Bowling and Kolby Morgan all proved to be prolific scorers. But at 29 points per game, Morrow was not only the leading scorer in Scott County, but from a statistical standpoint he was also led in assists. On the girls’ side, Oneida sophomore Kelsey Pike was the top scorer in the county, while Scott High senior Julia Butts led her team in scoring. Scott senior Callie Carson is recognized for her ability to run the offense and set up her teammates for scores.

Top defensive production is just the opposite of offensive production. These are players who really stood out defensively. There may be more room for interpretation on this list than any other. You don’t have to look too hard to realize there are some really good defenders who didn’t make the list.

Top rebounders recognizes the players who consistently rebounded the basketball well. Statistically, Scott High junior Trey Morrow was the leading rebounder in the county on the boys’ side; Oneida senior Katelyn Stiltner was the leading rebounder on the girls’ side. On the boys’ side, Oneida junior Nate Bowling led his team in rebounding, while Scott High senior Cash Tucker was second to Morrow in team rebounds. On the girls’ side, Oneida senior Gracie Martin was second to Stiltner in the rebounding category for the Lady Indians, while Scott High sophomore Zoey Terry led the Lady Highlanders in rebounding.

The hustle award recognizes players who consistently go 100%, even if their efforts don’t always show up on the stat sheet. We feel that if you watched Scott High and Oneida play this season, the top honorees on this list speak for themselves. On the boys’ side, Oneida junior Noah Buttram earns high marks for being a player who is always willing to lay out for a loose ball. On the girls’ side, Scott High sophomore Jalin Young is the only player on this list who is a non-starter, but she is recognized for her bulldog tenacity on defense.

Most Improved Player is one of our favorite categories. Each year, someone steps up and surprises us all. This year, Oneida sophomore Jacob Perry was the clear-cut #1 on the boys’ side. He stepped up his game in a big way to become a major role-player for the Indians. It may not have been quite so clear-cut on the girls’ side, but Scott High sophomore Annalyne Woodward was our choice after becoming one of the Lady Highlanders’ top players this season. Oneida senior Jacey Manis had shown what she was capable of in a reserve role last year; this year, she got a chance to prove it and she took advantage of that opportunity. At times she was one of the Lady Indians’ most prolific players — including in the region tournament, when she scored 15 points in a comeback win over Sunbright. At the bottom of the list, Zoey Terry became one of the most unlikely contributors for Scott High this season. She was not on the varsity roster last season, and played only sparingly in middle school, but became one of the Lady Highlanders’ most reliable players before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

The Top Newcomer award recognizes players — preferably freshmen — who were not on a varsity roster last season. On the boys’ side, Scott High’s Grey Todd came on strong as a sophomore, playing a key 6th man role for the Highlanders and at times even entering the starting lineup. Rylin Duncan is a junior, but this was his first season of high school basketball; he did not play as a freshman or sophomore at Scott High. If we were going strictly with freshmen on the boys’ side, a couple more players from Oneida would’ve deserved recognition — Caden Rector and Landon Limburg. But with a sophomore and junior on the list, that left room for just one of OHS’s talented freshmen, Mason Keeton. On the girls’ side, the list could’ve easily been rearranged. These aren’t the only freshmen who saw varsity minutes in 2020-2021; there were others, at both Oneida and Scott High. But these are the three freshmen who were a part of the regular rotation for both teams as the season progressed. All three had double-digit scoring games this season.

There may be room for interpretation on most of these lists, but we feel that Unsung Hero is one that is pretty clear-cut, at least at the top. Oneida senior Emily Wisner and Scott High junior Dalton Prewitt were two players who played invaluable roles on their teams without receiving a lot of recognition. Basketball is a bit like football in that regard: If you don’t score a lot of points, you tend to fly under the radar. But scoring is just one part of winning basketball games, and neither the Lady Indians nor the Highlanders would have won as many games as they did without these players.

The 6th Man Award recognizes the players who came off the bench to make a difference for their teams. Many of these players started at times this season, but they came off the bench more often than not to provide a spark for their team. On the boys’ side, the list is quite interchangeable, though all three players are deserving of recognition. On the girls’ side, we felt that Oneida senior Carol Bell was the clear-cut #1. (It should be noted that Scott High junior Julie Lewallen moved into a full-time starting role after an injury in the latter part of the season, but she came off the bench prior to that.)

Sharp-shooter goes to the players who were a consistent threat from beyond the arch, and yes there is plenty of room for interpretation on this list. How does a player who set a school record for 3-point shots in a single half (Kelsey Pike) wind up at #3? And how does a player like Trey Morrow not make the list at all?!? Both are fair questions, but the answer is that there are a lot of good shooters in our community. We chose Scott High senior Julia Butts as the #1 pick on the girls’ side for one simple reason: As she went, the Lady Highlanders went. And the most valuable part of her game, by far, was her shooting. Meanwhile, Oneida senior Jacey Manis established herself as one of the top perimeter shooters in District 3-A this season. On the boys’ side, Luke West is Scott High’s 3-point specialist. But both of Oneida’s senior guards, Nathan Bowling and Kolby Morgan, can fill up the basket from the 3-point line as well … and often did throughout the course of the season.

Physicality. The players who do the dirty work. Boxing out, posting up, screening, sealing, getting on the floor for loose balls … those are things that aren’t always glamorous, but they’re necessary to win ballgames. On the girls’ side, no one did it better than Oneida senior Katelyn Stiltner, but Scott High junior Alaina Duncan was a well-deserving second. And Oneida senior Gracie Martin has always played on the edge of control, using an almost reckless abandon to make things happen. That was especially true this season, as she finally returned 100% from a knee injury that cost her most of her junior season. On the boys’ side, there’s plenty of room for interpretation. We went with Scott High senior Trevor McCarty as the #1 pick. McCarty is a player the Highlanders felt they needed to come on strong if they were to be successful in 2020-2021, and he was playing the best basketball of his career by the end of the season.

Last but not least is the Perseverance award, recognizing players who bided their time and waited their turn. All of these players are seniors, and all of them patiently waited their time to shine. Reece Marcum, Eli Storey and Trevor McCarty were all players who played sparingly prior to this season, but were called upon to play starting roles as seniors. On the girls’ side, Carol Bell is a player who patiently waited her turn to get on the court and then made the most of their minutes. At the top of the list, Scott High seniors Callie Carson and Julia Butts were not first-year starters this year, but we chose them for this list because they persevered through a coaching change and then played a key role in helping the Lady Highlanders through the early stages of a rebuilding process.

In reality, every player at Oneida and Scott High could have been chosen for the Perseverance list. After all, this was a season of perseverance. Players lost out on summer camps, which is the best time for up-and-coming players to prove their merit and hone their skills. We entered the fall not really knowing if the season would play out, and everyone lost a handful of games to coronavirus. But, in the end, the season did play out, and it was an overall successful season for all four local teams.