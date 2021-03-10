The Top 10 moments of the 2020-2021 basketball season

With the 2020-2021 basketball season complete, we thought it would be fun to take a look back at some of the top moments of the season. It was a season that none of us were sure would even start, much less be completed. Some games were lost due to coronavirus, costing the Lady Indians’ seniors a chance at 100 career wins, Oneida senior Katelyn Stiltner an opportunity to reach 1,000 career points, and perhaps costing Scott High junior Trey Morrow a chance to catch Rusty Yaden at the top of the school’s career scoring list. But, nevertheless, the season was completed, and there were some shining moments along the way. Here, in order, are what we deemed the Top 10 moments of the season.

10.) Scott girls defeat Wartburg

There’s no denying that the season got off to a disappointing start for Scott High under first-year head coach Jake Wright. The Lady Highlanders were defeated by Sevier County by 28 and by Oneida by 44 to start the season. But on the second game of the day at the Twin K Hall of Fame Classic, Scott showed promise, battling to within five points of Sunbright in the fourth quarter before eventually losing by 13.

The next game out came two nights before Thanksgiving, Nov. 24 at Wartburg, against a Lady Bulldogs team that was coming off a substate appearance the previous March.

The game was close throughout, seesawing back and forth as Scott High’s seniors, Callie Carson and Julia Butts, both had big nights. Carson had a game-high 15 points while Butts had eight points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Zoey Terry grabbed a team-high eight rebounds to go along with seven points.

But one of the biggest stories was the emergence of junior Julie Lewallen. Lewallen had played sparingly at the varsity level as a sophomore, but would be in a starting role by the end of her junior season. On that night at Wartburg, she scored six points on two key 3-point shots in the fourth quarter. The second one came with under a minute remaining, giving the Lady Highlanders a 43-41 lead that they would not relinquish.

When the final horn sounded, Scott had defeated Wartburg 43-42. It was Wright’s first win as a head coach, and it was the first of two wins the Lady Highlanders would score against defending substate teams from the previous season (the other being a road win at Carter).

9.) Scott’s last-second shot at Carter

Scott High’s 55-54 win at Knox Carter on Jan. 19 was not really anything to write home about. The Highlanders were clearly the better team; they would prove that by defeating the Hornets by 33 in a region quarterfinal rematch on the same floor weeks later. But they struggled for much of the night, at one point appearing on the verge of being blown out.

Some games are like that, though, and require a gut-it-out approach. That was the case on that January night in eastern Knox County, as the Highlanders finally began to battle back against their hosts.

It was a 12-point deficit late in the third quarter when Coach Jordan Jeffers used a time out, slammed his dry erase board against the floor and threatened to pull his starters for his younger players and let the chips fall where they may. “We act like we don’t appreciate one second of getting to play basketball tonight,” Jeffers said during a fiery timeout. “That’s what we look like. Like it don’t mean one flipping thing to us.”

The Highlanders responded with a 19-2 run to take a 45-40 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Carter wasn’t finished. The Hornets battled back, then scored on a long jumper with six seconds remaining to take a 54-53 lead.

After a timeout, Scott High junior Trey Morrow — who finished with 27 points — took the inbounds pass and raced the length of the court, pulling up for a slightly off-balance jumper from just inside the 3-point line as the final buzzer sounded. Nothing but net.

Morrow also had 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots in the game, while senior Cash Tucker had 12 points.

8.) Oneida’s comeback against Sunbright

Oneida’s Lady Indians didn’t face many challenges during the 2020-2021 regular season. In fact, the closest that any team came to beating them in district play was Wartburg, and that one ended in a 12-point victory for OHS. The Lady Indians’ average margin-of-victory was 29 points.

But the postseason was a different animal. It always is. Oneida was perhaps lucky to survive an upset bid from Oakdale in an elimination game in the district tournament, finally winning by a mere five points. Then, in the region semifinals, the Lady Indians found themselves on the ropes again, this time against Sunbright.

Sunbright was the preseason favorite to win District 3-A, but had twice been defeated by the Lady Indians in the regular season, each time in lopsided fashion. Then, in the district tournament, Wartburg had upset the Lady Tigers, which left Coach Rusty Yaden’s team on the same side of the bracket as Oneida in the region tournament.

That meant if Sunbright was going to make it to the substate, it would have to defeat the region’s most dominant team in an elimination game. And for a while at OHS Gymnasium on March 1, it looked like that might happen.

Sunbright played well, and used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to take a 23-17 lead just before the half.

Oneida started the second half with an 8-0 run to reclaim the lead, only to see Sunbright go on a 13-2 run to take a 36-29 lead into the final period. It looked like the Lady Tigers were on the verge of ending the Lady Indians’ season short of the region championship game for just the second time in five years.

Then came a run for the ages from the senior-laden Oneida squad. The Lady Indians went on a 19-1 run to turn the 7-point deficit into an 11-point lead, eventually winning 48-42. District MVP Kelsey Pike, a sophomore, scored 17 points to lead the Lady Indians, while seniors Gracie Martin and Katelyn Stiltner added 13 and 11 points, respectively. Olivia Northrup had 17 for Sunbright.

With the win, the Lady Indians advanced to the substate for a third consecutive season.

7.) Indians knock off Harriman by double-digits

If Oneida-Harriman was billed as a preview of the District 3-A and Region 2-A championship games, then the Indians’ 12-point win over the Blue Devils on Jan. 12 was impressive — especially so given that Harriman would go on to win the next two meetings between the two teams and capture both the district and region championships before coming up short in a substate game against Cosby.

Kolby Morgan had 12 third quarter points, including three 3-pointers, en route to a game-high 26 to lead the Indians to the big district win, as they kept their unbeaten season alive in league play. Also important: Senior Nathan Bowling was finally back in the lineup after suffering an ankle sprain that cost him a month, and he knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

The two teams went back and forth for most of three quarters before the Indians finally began to pull away. Morgan hit a 3-pointer at the final horn in the third period to double the Indians’ lead, putting his team up 46-40 as the final period began. That lead gave the Indians all the momentum, and they eventually built a 55-40 lead midway through the third quarter, capping a 12-0 run that began with Morgan’s 3-ball, before settling for a 61-49 win.

It turned out to be perhaps the biggest win of the regular season for Oneida in a campaign that was shortened by coronavirus. The Indians’ most anticipated games of the season — against Scott High, Cosby, Clay County and Monterey — were all canceled due to the virus.

6.) Oneida destroys Wartburg in district semifinals

If you play basketball at Oneida, you love to beat Wartburg. And vice-versa. That’s just the way it works. So there’s no denying that there was a lot of satisfaction to be had in the Indians’ overwhelming, 87-30 win over the Bulldogs in the District 3-A semifinals.

A 57-point win over anybody in a district semifinal game is extremely unusual. But it had been a long time since a team coached by Joe Layne — Wartburg’s long-tenured head coach who is highly regarded as one of the best high school coaches around — had been beaten so handedly by anybody.

Wartburg is still Oneida’s biggest basketball rival, even though it is Harriman that has been the Indians’ most important foe for the past three seasons. And so it wasn’t the mere fact that Oneida defeated Wartburg that made this a Top Basketball Moment; the Indians were playing on their home floor, had defeated the Bulldogs twice in the regular season, and were expected to win the game. It was the sheer margin of victory that made this win especially noteworthy.

Oneida jumped out to an 18-3 lead and never looked back, leading 47-15 at halftime and continuing to pour it on in the second half. Even after both teams turned to their younger players in the fourth quarter, the Indians dominated. Their youngsters were ever bit as impressive as Oneida’s upperclassmen in the game, out-scoring Wartburg 17-1 in the fourth quarter.

Senior Kolby Morgan finished with 21 points, including 13 points in the second quarter. Fellow senior Nathan Bowling finished with 16 points, and junior Rylan Duncan had his first career double-double, with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

5.) Morrow’s buzzer-beater lifts Scott to OT win at Alcoa

It doesn’t matter if it is football or basketball, Alcoa has vexed Scott High in recent years.

In fact, since the Tornadoes joined District 4-AA prior to the start of the 2009-2010 season, they had won 28 straight games against the Highlanders. Some of them were close, some of them weren’t so close, but Alcoa had won them all. In 2010-2011, Scott High’s best team in more than a decade, it was the Tornadoes who stood between the Highlanders and a district championship.

Scott High played well enough against the Tornadoes in their first meeting of 2020-2021, but Alcoa had pulled away for a 74-65 win on the Highlanders’ home floor.

Sixteen days later, the two teams found themselves in a dog fight in Blount County. And if Scott High was intimidated to be playing in a place where it had lost so many consecutive games, it didn’t show. The Highlanders led most of the way, and were up double-digits with under five minutes to play.

But Alcoa stormed back — just as it had done against Kingston and Austin-East already that week — and eventually took a two-point lead late. Scott High junior Luke West was fouled in the waning seconds, and calmly hit both free throws to tie the game at 64. But Alcoa’s Jahvin Carter raced to the other end and hit a 3-point shot with 2.1 seconds remaining to give his team a 67-64 lead. Game over, right?

Not quite. Scott High junior Trey Morrow came through with end-of-game heroics — again. Taking a handoff from a teammate, Morrow raced to just past the half-court stripe and launched a 3-point shot that went through the rim as the horn sounded, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, Scott High took charge, building a sizable lead before Alcoa hit a couple of late 3-point shots to make things interesting. The Highlanders ultimately won the game, 80-75. Morrow finished with 35 points, while West added 19 and Cash Tucker had 16.

4.) Scott girls knock off Kingston

If you’re from Scott High, you love to beat Kingston. It doesn’t matter what the sport is; beating Kingston is fun. So the Lady Highlanders’ win over the Yellow Jackets on Jan. 22 was undoubtedly the team’s biggest win of the season. And it came in grand fashion.

Scott High had already won two straight games when it hosted Kingston that Friday night. The Lady Highlanders had gone on the road to defeat Carter, a team that had been in the substate the previous season, and then had picked up an important region win at Austin-East.

But it was clear that Scott would have to play better than it had played in either of those games if it was to defeat its bitter rival. Fortunately, the Lady Highlanders played much better at home than on the road. That was a theme that remained true throughout the 2020-2021 season.

And on that Friday night inside Highlander Gymnasium, Scott High turned in what might’ve been its best performance of the season, winning its third straight game and knocking off a team that it had lost to by 21 points less than two weeks earlier.

The Lady Highlanders snapped a 17-game losing streak against Kingston, and moved to within one game of locking up its highest regular season district finish in more than 20 years. And, as icing on the cake, it happened on senior night.

Senior Julia Butts had a monster game, with 26 points that including the game-winner with 6.9 seconds remaining. A wild celebration ensued in the Lady Highlanders’ locker room after the game. “They understood the moment and embraced the rivalry,” Scott head coach Jake Wright said of his team.

3.) Scott High’s triple overtime heartbreak at Kingston

In terms of how much fun the game was in its aftermath, there’s no doubt that Scott High’s overtime win at Alcoa — and, for that matter, the Highlanders’ district third-place win at Alcoa — were much more fun than the Scott-Kingston game in the Region 2-AA semifinals.

But while the game was being played, the semifinal elimination game was one for the ages.

We prefer to remember the good times, not the disappointing ones. For that reason, this is the only loss you’ll find on this list of Top Basketball Moments. But it ranks highly because it was one of the best high school basketball games that anyone could ask for, regardless of which team they were rooting for.

For all of regulation and three overtime periods, two bitter rivals went at each other, with first one team landing a solid punch and then the other, like two prize fighters who stand — sometimes staggering, but still standing — for round after round, bell after bell.

Ultimately, Kingston pulled off the win, 79-77, after hitting a layup with 4.2 seconds remaining in the third overtime. Scott High’s last-gasp effort was a 3-point shot from near mid-court that was off the mark, sending the Yellow Jackets to the region championship and substate for the first time in years.

Prior to that, it looked like the Highlanders would be scoring their own substate appearance, which would have been the program’s first in a quarter of a century. The Highlanders had the last possession of regulation, before a questionable traveling violation was called. Then Scott appeared to have the game in hand in the first overtime, before missing two free throws in the final seconds. The Highlanders missed another chance to pull off the win at the end of the second overtime.

Trey Morrow had 36 points and 11 rebounds, surpassing the 2,000-point career scoring mark as he put the final stamp on his Mr. Basketball campaign.

2.) Lady Indians win fourth district title in seven years

At the end of the day, there’s nothing more exciting than hoisting championship trophies and hanging banners. So the top two stories of the 2020-2021 basketball season involved the Lady Indians.

Winning championships is just what Oneida does. It’s been that way for more than a generation, since before Marv West was the team’s head coach or before he had even graduated high school — let alone seen his own daughter pass through the program as one of its top players. But it has certainly continued with West, and it didn’t take him long upon his return to coaching back in the early 2010s for the Lady Indians to return to their championship ways.

The 2020-2021 season wasn’t supposed to be a championship season for Oneida. Not after graduating West’s daughter, Kendyl, and four other seniors who were important parts of the Lady Indians’ back-to-back state tournament teams in 2019 and 2020. Sunbright was the preseason favorite to win the district, many people felt Tellico Plains would be the top team in the region, and some felt that Oneida might struggle to even make it out of district play as one of the top four teams to advance.

Instead, the Lady Indians turned in one of the most dominant district campaigns that anyone can remember. They went undefeated in the regular season, winning their 16 district games by an average of 29 points per game.

After surviving an upset bid by Oakdale in the district quarterfinals, Oneida found itself facing off against Wartburg in the championship game on Feb. 23, battling an old nemesis in the title game. The Bulldogs had upset Sunbright to get back to the district championship game for a second straight season, and they had played the Lady Indians closer than anyone in the regular season.

So was an upset in store? Not quite. Oneida won its fourth district championship in seven years — all of them against Wartburg — with a 57-44 win that was spearheaded by seniors Gracie Martin and Katelyn Stiltner. Each had a double-double, with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and 14 points and 10 rebounds, respectively. Sophomore Kelsey Pike also had a big night, with 16 points, seven assists and five steals.

Oneida withstood a Wartburg surge in the second quarter, then went on a 13-3 run to take a double-digit lead at halftime, and building a 19-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

1.) Oneida wins another region championship

Tellico Plains was the team many people thought might be the best in Region 2-A as the 2020-2021 season began.

So it was no surprise that the Bears rolled into OHS Gymnasium for the region championship game on March 3 undefeated on the season, at 24-0. But it wasn’t the first time the Bears appeared to have a dominant team when they met with Oneida in the region tournament; two years earlier, the Lady Indians had defeated a 29-1 Tellico Plains team in the tourney.

Oneida led throughout the game, building as much as a 20-point lead in the third quarter before withstanding Tellico Plains’ comeback attempt in the late third and fourth quarters, winning the game 59-51 for a second straight region championship and the third in five seasons.

Senior Gracie Martin finished with 15 points, and fellow senior Jacey Manis had one of her best games of the season, with another 15 points. Sophomore Kelsey Pike finished with 13 points.

The win was Oneida’s fifth in a row against Tellico Plains, perennially the best team in District 4-A, dating back to 2012.

With the win, Oneida has won 43 of its last 44 games against teams from Region 2-A.

