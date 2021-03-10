Pioneer man killed in S.R. 63 crash

PIONEER — A 43-year-old man was killed, and a second man was injured, in a two-vehicle crash on S.R. 63 here Tuesday evening.

John Anderson, 43, of Pioneer, has been identified as the person fatally injured in the crash. A second man, 49-year-old Bill Scott Bray, of LaFollette, was injured in the accident.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on S.R. 63 near Old Hwy. 63 in Campbell County, when Anderson’s eastbound 2012 Toyota Corolla crossed the double yellow line and struck a westbound UPS van driven by Bray.

The UPS van overturned and came to a final rest on its side, while Anderson’s vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest in the westbound lane of the highway.

Both men were wearing seatbelts.

The highway was closed in both directions for well over an hour as the crash was investigated and the wreckage was cleared.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Isaac Phillips of the Highway Patrol.