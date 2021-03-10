- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Pioneer man killed in S.R. 63 crash
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Pioneer man killed in S.R. 63 crash

By Independent Herald

PIONEER — A 43-year-old man was killed, and a second man was injured, in a two-vehicle crash on S.R. 63 here Tuesday evening.

John Anderson, 43, of Pioneer, has been identified as the person fatally injured in the crash. A second man, 49-year-old Bill Scott Bray, of LaFollette, was injured in the accident.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on S.R. 63 near Old Hwy. 63 in Campbell County, when Anderson’s eastbound 2012 Toyota Corolla crossed the double yellow line and struck a westbound UPS van driven by Bray.

The UPS van overturned and came to a final rest on its side, while Anderson’s vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest in the westbound lane of the highway.

Both men were wearing seatbelts.

The highway was closed in both directions for well over an hour as the crash was investigated and the wreckage was cleared.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Isaac Phillips of the Highway Patrol.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Sports

The Top 10 moments of the 2020-2021 basketball season

Independent Herald - 0
With the 2020-2021 basketball season complete, we thought it would be fun to take a look back at some of the top moments of...
Read more
Local News

Pioneer man killed in S.R. 63 crash

Independent Herald - 0
PIONEER — A 43-year-old man was killed, and a second man was injured, in a two-vehicle crash on S.R. 63 here Tuesday evening. John Anderson,...
Read more
Features

The story of Scott County’s Civil War heroine, Julia Marcum

Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note: Monday, March 8, was International Women's Day, a day set aside globally to honor the social, economic and political contributions of women...
Read more
Features

A simple medical procedure that can save your life

Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note: March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in the United States. For most of us, the mere mention of the word "colonoscopy" can cause...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

County Commission Meeting: March 15, 2021

Independent Herald - 0
ADVERTISEMENT Topic: County Commission Monthly Meeting Time: Mar 15, 2021 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/95035757326?pwd=YVd1cE5QTDhmRzR4WmwzN25NSUZ5QT09 Meeting ID: 950 3575 7326 Passcode: 533703 One...
Read more
Local News

Students from Oneida, Scott High to participate in ‘Across County Lines’ conversation

Independent Herald - 0
Representatives from Oneida High School and Scott High School will join other high school youth from Tennessee, Alabama and Texas on Thursday for an...
Read more
Local News

Woman arrested after entering stranger’s vehicle at hospital

Independent Herald - 0
A 29-year-old Winfield woman was arrested and charged with burglary last week after allegedly climbing into someone else's vehicle outside Big South Fork Medical...
Read more
Local News

Coronavirus numbers remain low in Scott County as the week ends

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County as the work and school week ends stands at 35, three fewer than last Friday....
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s unemployment claims rise sharply

Independent Herald - 0
The number of people filing for unemployment insurance benefits in Scott County has risen sharply over the past two weeks, according to data from...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Road work to resume in Big South Fork; slight delays expected

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — Temporary traffic signals will return to S.R. 297 through the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area on Monday, with...
Read more

The story of Scott County’s Civil War heroine, Julia Marcum

Features Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note: Monday, March 8, was International Women's Day, a day set aside globally to honor the social, economic and political contributions of women...
Read more

Video: Oneida vs. Cloudland substate game

Videos Independent Herald - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OPffcbqdLo
Read more

Latest News

The Top 10 moments of the 2020-2021 basketball season

Sports Independent Herald - 0
With the 2020-2021 basketball season complete, we thought it would be fun to take a look back at some of the top moments of...
Read more

Pioneer man killed in S.R. 63 crash

Local News Independent Herald - 0
PIONEER — A 43-year-old man was killed, and a second man was injured, in a two-vehicle crash on S.R. 63 here Tuesday evening. John Anderson,...
Read more

The story of Scott County’s Civil War heroine, Julia Marcum

Features Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note: Monday, March 8, was International Women's Day, a day set aside globally to honor the social, economic and political contributions of women...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN