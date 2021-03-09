Students from Oneida, Scott High to participate in ‘Across County Lines’ conversation

Representatives from Oneida High School and Scott High School will join other high school youth from Tennessee, Alabama and Texas on Thursday for an online youth task force aimed at understanding community problems and finding solutions across urban-rural lines.

The event, “Across County Lines,” will be hosted by S.T.A.N.D. and Nashville-based Millions of Conversations. Participants will be from Scott County, Davidson County and Williamson County in Tennessee, Jefferson County in Alabama, and Harris County in Texas.

Local participants will be S.T.A.N.D. Youth Service Learning Initiative board president Amelia Terry of Oneida High School, and YSLI vice president of publicity Allie Bailey of Scott High. Together, they will represent Scott County and S.T.A.N.D. in the conversation.

Students will use the opportunity to speak about issues that impact their communities and how they can work together for change.

The event is designed to be interactive, and will give participants an opportunity to discuss how we can solve problems and work for a shared future on a county level while also learning lessons from the Million of Conversations “Pledge To Listen.”

Details on how to sign up for the Zoom event can be found online.