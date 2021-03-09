- Advertisement -
Updated:

County Commission Meeting: March 15, 2021

By Independent Herald
Topic: County Commission Monthly Meeting Time: Mar 15, 2021 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/95035757326?pwd=YVd1cE5QTDhmRzR4WmwzN25NSUZ5QT09

Meeting ID: 950 3575 7326

Passcode: 533703

One tap mobile
+19292056099,,95035757326#,,,,*533703# US (New York)
+13017158592,,95035757326#,,,,*533703# US (Washington DC)

Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 950 3575 7326
Passcode: 533703

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aq46LfLOY

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
