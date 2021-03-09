A simple medical procedure that can save your life

Editor’s Note: March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in the United States.

For most of us, the mere mention of the word “colonoscopy” can cause us to flinch, grimace or clench. We invoke images of drinking unpleasant-tasting, bowel-emptying laxative and its equally unpleasant after-affects, of having a scope snaked through our colon, and it’s little wonder that the first reaction from many of us is, “No thanks!”

But, experts say, it isn’t so bad — especially when you weigh the benefits against the mild inconvenience of a colonoscopy.

Dr. Jonathan Vinson calls colorectal cancer screening a “no-brainer.”

“The benefits dramatically outweigh the risks,” he said. “If we find colon cancer early, we can treat it.”

That’s the goal of colonoscopies and other forms of colorectal cancer screenings: to catch cancers of the bowel early, when they’re still treatable.

The numbers are stark. When colon cancer is detected while it’s still localized, the five-year survival rate is an impressive 91%. But when the cancer isn’t detected until it has spread to distant organs, the five-year survival rate drops to a dismal 14%.

Dr. Vinson doesn’t mince words.

“Symptoms don’t show up until relatively late in the disease,” he said. “At that point, we’ll probably be talking about palliative care.”

Palliative care is a treatment that focuses on providing relief from the disease rather than a cure for the disease itself. If that seems like a bleak point of view, it is. It’s because doctors want you to know that colon cancer is highly treatable — but only by being proactive with your health.

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 23 American men and 1 in 25 American women will experience colorectal cancer at some point in their lifetime. That’s why screening is recommended for all Americans, beginning perhaps a little earlier in life than you’d think.

The American Cancer Society recommends that people at average risk for colorectal cancer begin regular screenings at age 45. Those screenings should continue in people who are in good health with a life expectancy of more than 10 years until the age of 75. After age 75, the ACS doesn’t recommend colorectal cancer screenings in all Americans; it’s a decision left up to the patient and their physician. Even later in life, the ACS doesn’t recommend colorectal cancer screenings at all.

The good news is that while colon cancers don’t tend to show symptoms until they’re advanced, they’re also relatively slow-growing. That’s one reason why cancer screenings aren’t recommended late in life, and it also means that once you’ve had a colonoscopy, you probably won’t need one again for at least five years, and perhaps 10 years.

And as for the unpleasantness of it? It’s not so bad, doctors say. The prep — drinking a solution that facilitates the emptying of your bowels — is the worst part. The cleansing is necessary to allow doctors to detect tiny polyps on the colon wall that can eventually lead to cancer.

After the prep, the actual procedure is a breeze. A colonoscopy can take as little as 10 minutes, and usually no longer than 40 minutes, and an anesthesia is administered beforehand.

“A lot of people wake up after the procedure and ask, ‘Have you started yet?'” Vinson said.

A hospital stay isn’t necessary with a colonoscopy; it is performed as an outpatient procedure. At most, you’ll need a couple of days off work — one day while you’re drinking the prep, and one day for the procedure and for allowing the fogginess from the anesthesia to wear off.

Also, most insurance plans cover the costs of a colonoscopy.

Yes, the prep is a little bit unpleasant. But there are far worse ordeals … like chemotherapy or bowel-dissecting surgery. By undergoing colonoscopies and other screenings as recommended by the American Cancer Society and family physicians, polyps can be removed and abnormalities can be discovered before they ever progress to cancer.

Colon Cancer Risks

The single greatest risk factor associated with colorectal cancer is age. Nine out of 10 cancers of the colon occur in people over the age of 50. But there are other risk factors, as well. Having a prior history of polyps or bowel diseases puts you at an increased risk for cancer, as does having a family history of colorectal cancer.

There are several modifiable health factors that can contribute to colon cancer risk, as well. Being overweight, smoking, heavy drinking, type 2 diabetes, diets high in processed meats and leading a sedentary lifestyle are all considered to be risk factors for colorectal cancer.

Colon Cancer Symptoms

Most colon cancers do not cause symptoms early on. That’s why screenings are so important. However, there are several symptoms that can signal that something is wrong, including constipation, diarrhea, changes in stool color, changes in stool shape, blood in the stool, bleeding from the rectum, excessive gas, abdominal cramps and abdominal pain.

Most of those symptoms are associated with less serious and more common conditions, such as hemorrhoids and irritable bowel syndrome, among others. But it’s a good idea to consult your doctor if you experience changes in bowel habits.

As colon cancer progresses, it can cause more noticeable symptoms, such as excessive fatigue, unexplained weakness, unintentional weight loss, and a feeling that your bowels won’t completely empty. As it spreads, other symptoms may be noticed, such as vomiting, jaundice, swelling in the hands and feet, chronic headaches and blurry vision.

Reducing the Risk

While screenings are vitally important to catching colon cancers early, there are a variety of things we can do to reduce the risk of developing cancer altogether. Among them:

• Decrease the amount of red meat in our diet

• Avoid processed meats like hot dogs and deli meats

• Eat more plant-based foods

• Decrease dietary fat intake

• Exercise daily

• Lose weight

• Quit smoking

• Reduce alcohol consumption

• Decrease stress

• Manage existing diabetes

