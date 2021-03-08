- Advertisement -
Woman arrested after entering stranger's vehicle at hospital
Updated:

Woman arrested after entering stranger’s vehicle at hospital

By Independent Herald

A 29-year-old Winfield woman was arrested and charged with burglary last week after allegedly climbing into someone else’s vehicle outside Big South Fork Medical Center. The woman allegedly told police that she was trying to stay out of the rain while she waited for a ride after being discharged from the hospital’s emergency room.

Police were summoned to the hospital on Monday, March 1, after staff at the facility said they noticed a woman attempting to gain entry to multiple parked vehicles.

When the first law enforcement officer arrived on the scene, he allegedly found the woman — dressed in a hospital gown and with a white blanket pulled around her — sitting inside a vehicle.

When Patrolman Zachary Strunk of Oneida Police Department asked the woman to exit the vehicle, she allegedly refused and covered her face with the blanket. The door to the vehicle was locked.

The hospital staff said the woman had been discharged from the ER two hours earlier.

Strunk was able to locate the vehicle’s owner, who was in the ER waiting room. Meanwhile, deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office had arrived on the scene.

The owner of the vehicle gave Strunk a key to unlock the doors. At that point, the woman stepped out of the vehicle, and told authorities she did not know who the car belonged to.

The woman gave authorities her name, and said she had entered the vehicle to get out of the rain while she waited on a ride.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

