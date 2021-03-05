- Advertisement -
Updated:

Road work to resume in Big South Fork; slight delays expected

By Independent Herald

BANDY CREEK — Temporary traffic signals will return to S.R. 297 through the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area on Monday, with roadwork resuming through the national park one week after that.

The National Park Service announced Friday that the signal lights would be placed on March 8, with roadwork resuming March 15. Slight traffic delays are expected due to the signalization. Roadwork will take place on weekdays, during daylight hours.

Contractors began work on the seven-mile stretch of S.R. 297 through the Big South Fork late last year. So far, repairs have been made to curbs and drainage. The roadway will also be milled and resurfaced.

Independent Herald
