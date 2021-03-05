- Advertisement -
D.A. honors SHS bluegrass band for participating in sporting clays tournament

By Independent Herald

8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler and Scott High Principal Melissa Rector are pictured with the Scott High Bluegrass Band. From left are Katelyn Henson, Ashlyn Potter, Allie Bailey, Alex Newport, Trevor Blevins and Jacob Lowe.

District Attorney General Jared Effler earlier this week presented the Scott High School Bluegrass Band with certificates of appreciation for their support of the most recent Clays for Children sporting clays tournament.

Held each autumn, Clays for Children benefits the child advocacy centers of Tennessee’s 8th Judicial District. The SHS bluegrass band provided entertainment during last year’s event.

“These students are extremely talented and we were honored to have them entertain us during last year’s Clays for Children,” Effler said. “Additionally, I greatly appreciate Mrs. (Melissa) Rector and Mr. Gary Sexton for allowing these students to support our children’s centers.”

Members of the band include Allie Bailey, Trevor Blevins, Katelyn Henson, Jacob Lowe and Alex Newport.

Plans are underway for the 6th annual Clays for Children, which will be held at Chilhowee Sportsman’s Club on Sept. 24, 2021.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
