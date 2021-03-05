- Advertisement -
Updated:

Coronavirus numbers remain low in Scott County as the week ends

By Independent Herald

The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County as the work and school week ends stands at 35, three fewer than last Friday. Over the course of the past week, the number of active cases fluctuated from a low of 32 to a high of 39.

The TN Dept. of Health continues to report low numbers of new covid cases both in Scott County and across the state. For the week ending Friday, there were 25 new cases of coronavirus reported locally, up from 22 the week before.

The best news from the Dept. of Health’s data is that testing positivity continues to decline. For the week ending Friday, only 6.7% of laboratory tests returned positive for covid in Scott County. At one point, testing positivity was near 40%.

On Friday alone, the Dept. of Health reported 35 test results in Scott County. Only one was positive.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County remains at 44. The Dept. of Health reported two deaths in the last week. The number of hospitalizations related to the virus stands at 58.

A total of 2,883 Scott Countians are known to have been infected with coronavirus, or about 13% of the county’s population.

Statewide, testing positivity continues to plummet, and is now below 5%. For the week ending Friday, only 4.8% of tests returned positive. There are 13,886 active cases of the virus in Tennessee, down slightly from 14,182 one week ago.

There were 157 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Tennessee for the seven-day period ending Friday, down by half from more than 300 deaths reported last week.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the virus also continues to decline. As of Thursday, there were 821 covid patients hospitalized across the state. At one point, in early January, there were more than 3,000 people hospitalized by the virus.

In the East Tennessee region, which includes Scott County and other areas in and around Knoxville, there were 162 people hospitalized with the virus this week, down slightly from 170 a week earlier. Of those, 34 were in ICU and 17 were on ventilators, up slightly from a week earlier.

In Knox County, the number of active covid cases is dropping to near 1,200. There were two days this week that the Knox County Health Department did not report any new deaths related to the virus, the first time that has happened since October.

The number of covid cases in school-aged children in Scott County remains low, with only four cases reported this week in children ages five to 18. That’s up just slightly from the three cases reported in that age group last week. The four new cases in the age group represents 16% of the total new cases reported in Scott County this week.

The number of Scott Countians vaccinated against the virus continues to rise, and nearly 1 in 10 residents here have now received both injections needed to provide greater than 90% effectiveness against the virus.

As of Friday, 2,153 Scott Countians had been completely vaccinated against the virus. A total of 5,965 Scott Countians — more than 1 in 4 local residents — had received at least the first injection.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

