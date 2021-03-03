- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Oneida man faces an additional charge after manhunt, arrest
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Oneida man faces an additional charge after manhunt, arrest

By Independent Herald

An Oneida man who was the subject of a two-day manhunt in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is now facing yet another charge, in addition to his original charges and the ones that resulted from his flight from police and the ensuing manhunt.

Kody L. Terry, 31, was charged with felony theft on Saturday, exactly one week after he was apprehended by law enforcement near the east entrance to the Big South Fork NRRA west of Oneida.

According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Investigator Andy Davis, it is alleged that Terry phoned a woman from jail on Feb. 22, one day after his arrest, and told her that he had taken her belongings from a storage unit and locked them inside another building.

OPD investigators worked with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to review the alleged telephone conversation, and the warrant stated that Terry told the woman that he thought she had taken his car keys and his car, so he had taken all the items from her storage unit and placed them in another building, to which he was the only one with a key.

The total value of the stolen items was more than $9,000 — including a washer and dryer, a mattress set and various other furniture and household items.

Terry and another man, David D. Bell, 22, of Murfreesboro, were arrested on the morning of Feb. 20 after fleeing law enforcement officers for a second time in as many days.

The two had originally fled from an OPD officer attempting a traffic stop in the Coopertown area, leading police on a chase along S.R. 297 into the Big South Fork NRRA and then back towards Oneida, along Toomey Road, and down the O&W to its terminus at North White Oak Creek.

When the men’s vehicle became stuck while attempting to cross the creek, they fled on foot and spent the night in the woods, building a fire to stay warm before hiking into Jamestown the following morning.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

It was around mid-morning on Feb. 20 that National Park Service rangers saw the men in the back of a pickup truck traveling S.R. 297 towards Oneida. The men fled into the forest again, but were later apprehended without further incident.

The men were charged with felony evading arrest.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Oneida man faces an additional charge after manhunt, arrest

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man who was the subject of a two-day manhunt in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is now facing...
Read more
Local News

Five from Scott County sent to prison

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Five people from Scott County have been sent to prison, after violating terms of their probation, the office of 8th Judicial District...
Read more
Scott

Scott falls to Kingston in triple overtime heartbreaker

Ben Garrett - 0
KINGSTON — Thirty-two minutes weren’t enough to settle Tuesday’s grudge match between Scott High and Kingston in the Region 2-AA semifinals. Neither were 36...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Could we be setting up for a summer drought?

Ben Garrett - 0
Would it surprise you to know that much of Tennessee is in the early stages of drought? It's true. The U.S. Drought Monitor — a...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Five from Scott County sent to prison

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Five people from Scott County have been sent to prison, after violating terms of their probation, the office of 8th Judicial District...
Read more
Local News

BSFMC is Rennova’s last hospital after Jellico facility closes

Independent Herald - 0
Once boasting three hospitals in the northern Cumberland Plateau region with ambitious plans of building a rural health care model in the region, Rennova...
Read more
Local News

As February ends, Scott County’s covid cases continue to plummet

Independent Herald - 0
As February ended on Sunday, Scott County's active coronavirus cases continued to plummet, dropping to the lowest level in nearly five months. There were 32...
Read more
Local News

Eight valedictorians top Scott High’s graduating class of 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Eight valedictorians and two salutatorians top Scott High School's list of top academic students in the 2021 graduating class, principal Melissa Rector announced Sunday. Rector...
Read more
Local News

More than 3.5 inches of rain fell over the weekend

Independent Herald - 0
National Weather Service estimates indicate that Scott County was the bullseye for excessive rainfall during the extremely wet final weekend of February, with more...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott falls to Kingston in triple overtime heartbreaker

Scott Ben Garrett - 0
KINGSTON — Thirty-two minutes weren’t enough to settle Tuesday’s grudge match between Scott High and Kingston in the Region 2-AA semifinals. Neither were 36...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Could we be setting up for a summer drought?

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Would it surprise you to know that much of Tennessee is in the early stages of drought? It's true. The U.S. Drought Monitor — a...
Read more

Randy Byrge presented as ‘Person of the Year’

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Randall Byrge was presented at the Scott County Chamber of Commerce's monthly board of directors luncheon on Thursday as the 2020 Chamber of Commerce/Independent...
Read more

Latest News

Oneida man faces an additional charge after manhunt, arrest

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man who was the subject of a two-day manhunt in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is now facing...
Read more

Five from Scott County sent to prison

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Five people from Scott County have been sent to prison, after violating terms of their probation, the office of 8th Judicial District...
Read more

Scott falls to Kingston in triple overtime heartbreaker

Scott Ben Garrett - 0
KINGSTON — Thirty-two minutes weren’t enough to settle Tuesday’s grudge match between Scott High and Kingston in the Region 2-AA semifinals. Neither were 36...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN