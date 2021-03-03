- Advertisement -
Updated:

Five from Scott County sent to prison

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — Five people from Scott County have been sent to prison, after violating terms of their probation, the office of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler announced Wednesday.

The five suspects were remanded to TN Dept. of Corrections custody on Monday, following proceedings in Scott County Criminal Court. Among them were Bobby Eugene Hatfield of Huntsville; Johnny Paul Yancey of Oneida; Jesse Lee Lowe of Oneida; William Ray Lawson of Robbins; and Adara Storm Rosser of Oneida.

Hatfield had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, and simple possession of meth. He was required to serve 180 days in jail, and was placed on supervised probation for eight years.

After being found guilty of violating the terms of his release, Hatfield was sentenced to serve the remainder of his 8-year sentence in state prison.

Yancey previously pleaded guilty to felony evading arrest, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Suboxone. He was required to serve 30 days in jail and was placed on supervised probation for four years. He will serve a two-year sentence in TDOC custody after being found guilty of violating his probation.

Lowe had pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and served 104 days in jail prior to being placed on supervised probation for three years. After being found guilty of violating the terms of his release, he’ll serve a three-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Lawson previously pleaded guilty to felony evading arrest and served 10 days in jail before being placed on supervised probation for two years. He was found guilty of violating his probation and will serve a two-year sentence in state custody.

Rosser had previously pleaded guilty to felony evading arrest and had been required to serve 30 days in jail, while being placed on supervised probation for two years. After bieng found guilty of violating the terms of her release, she was sentenced to serve her two-year sentence in TDOC custody.

The violations of probation were prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Thomas E. Barclay and Apryl C. Bradshaw.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
