- Advertisement -
Home News Local News BSFMC is Rennova's last hospital after Jellico facility closes
NewsLocal News
Updated:

BSFMC is Rennova’s last hospital after Jellico facility closes

By Independent Herald

Once boasting three hospitals in the northern Cumberland Plateau region with ambitious plans of building a rural health care model in the region, Rennova Health is now down to just one: Big South Fork Medical Center.

Jellico Medical Center — formerly Jellico Community Hospital — closed Monday, less than a week after Jellico’s city council voted to default on the property.

Jamestown Regional Medical Center has been closed for going on two years after the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services terminated its contract with the hospital due to multiple deficiencies.

Jellico Mayor Dwight Osborne told Knoxville’s WVLT-TV on Tuesday that he had issued a 30-day notice to Rennova in December, due to overdue bills and payments. The City of Jellico leased the hospital facility to Rennova for $1 per year, but the contract required Rennova to pay for equipment upkeep and building maintenance — something the Florida-based firm had allegedly failed to do.

Osborne told the Knoxville TV station that Jellico Medical Center had not admitted a patient since November.

In a statement, Rennova said that it closed the Jellico hospital because it “is no longer viable” for the company “to consider the financial support or investment needed for Jellico hospital” due to repercussions from the city council’s decision to default on the property.

Jellico hopes to find another operator for the city-owned hospital facility.

While Rennova leased the health care facility in Jellico, it owns the hospitals in Oneida and Jamestown. It purchased the Oneida facility from Pioneer Health Services while the Mississippi-based firm was in the throes of bankruptcy. Scott County sold the hospital to Pioneer.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Rennova Health was a diagnostics technology firm making its first foray into hospital management when it purchased the Scott County hospital from Pioneer. With the purchase, it created a new rural hospital arm of the company, and quickly added a second hospital in Jamestown, then the third in Jellico.

While Rennova reopened the Oneida hospital, which had been closed by Pioneer as it entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, the Jamestown and Jellico hospitals were open when Rennova acquired them. In both instances, their owners were looking to off-load hospitals that were said to be struggling financially.

Rennova believed that by establishing multiple medical centers under one ownership umbrella, it could make all of them financially viable. All three have struggled at times, with Big South Fork Medical Center seeing employees occasionally have to wait for their paychecks, deal with shortages of supplies, and even occasionally enter periods of diversion, though the hospital has never closed since Rennova opened it. The Jamestown hospital ran up significant debt and deficiencies accumulated, finally leading CMS to sever its billing Medicaid and Medicare billing status and forcing it to close.

At the time the struggles in Jamestown were unfolding and struggles in Oneida were coming to light, the belief was that once the newly-acquired Jellico hospital could begin billing and become viable, Rennova’s cash flow would improve and help the company shore up its operations in Oneida. There have also been promises made that the Jamestown hospital will eventually reopen.

In September, Rennova’s CEO, Seamus Lagan, said that reopening the hospital in Jamestown remained at the forefront of the company’s plans, but would require millions of dollars that the firm didn’t have. He also revealed that Rennova would not have survived the early months of the coronavirus pandemic without federal assistance.

“Our business model works with three plus facilities,” Lagan told WBIR-TV last fall.

Now, however, Rennova is down to just one hospital: Big South Fork Medical Center.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Could we be setting up for a summer drought?

Ben Garrett - 0
Would it surprise you to know that much of Tennessee is in the early stages of drought? It's true. The U.S. Drought Monitor — a...
Read more
Local News

BSFMC is Rennova’s last hospital after Jellico facility closes

Independent Herald - 0
Once boasting three hospitals in the northern Cumberland Plateau region with ambitious plans of building a rural health care model in the region, Rennova...
Read more
Oneida

Notebook: Equal and opposite reactions as Lady Indians dash Sunbright’s hopes

Ben Garrett - 0
Newton’s third law — for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction — certainly applies to sporting events, where one team’s triumph...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida storms back in fourth quarter to avoid elimination and advance to substate

Matt Stiltner - 0
Experience. A seasoned, veteran group of Lady Indians responded to Coach Marv West’s move in the fourth Monday night “and that has made all...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

As February ends, Scott County’s covid cases continue to plummet

Independent Herald - 0
As February ended on Sunday, Scott County's active coronavirus cases continued to plummet, dropping to the lowest level in nearly five months. There were 32...
Read more
Local News

Eight valedictorians top Scott High’s graduating class of 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Eight valedictorians and two salutatorians top Scott High School's list of top academic students in the 2021 graduating class, principal Melissa Rector announced Sunday. Rector...
Read more
Local News

More than 3.5 inches of rain fell over the weekend

Independent Herald - 0
National Weather Service estimates indicate that Scott County was the bullseye for excessive rainfall during the extremely wet final weekend of February, with more...
Read more
Local News

Two people injured in serious S.R. 63 accident

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Two drivers were injured, and two more people escaped injury, in a serious, three-vehicle accident on S.R. 63 east of here Thursday...
Read more
Local News

Randy Byrge presented as ‘Person of the Year’

Independent Herald - 0
Randall Byrge was presented at the Scott County Chamber of Commerce's monthly board of directors luncheon on Thursday as the 2020 Chamber of Commerce/Independent...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

The wonder of the moonbow

Features Independent Herald - 0
If you want to truly witness something unique — something that few people ever get to experience — you need to make a trip...
Read more

Randy Byrge presented as ‘Person of the Year’

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Randall Byrge was presented at the Scott County Chamber of Commerce's monthly board of directors luncheon on Thursday as the 2020 Chamber of Commerce/Independent...
Read more

Lawmakers eye changes to the way Tennessee selects its attorney general

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — A resolution allowing voters to change the way Tennessee’s Attorney General is selected was approved on Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. ...
Read more

Latest News

Eye to the Sky: Could we be setting up for a summer drought?

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Would it surprise you to know that much of Tennessee is in the early stages of drought? It's true. The U.S. Drought Monitor — a...
Read more

BSFMC is Rennova’s last hospital after Jellico facility closes

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Once boasting three hospitals in the northern Cumberland Plateau region with ambitious plans of building a rural health care model in the region, Rennova...
Read more

Notebook: Equal and opposite reactions as Lady Indians dash Sunbright’s hopes

Oneida Ben Garrett - 0
Newton’s third law — for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction — certainly applies to sporting events, where one team’s triumph...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN