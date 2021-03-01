More than 3.5 inches of rain fell over the weekend

National Weather Service estimates indicate that Scott County was the bullseye for excessive rainfall during the extremely wet final weekend of February, with more than 3.5 inches of rain accumulating across much of the county between Friday and Monday morning.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain impacted the region — sometimes with thunderstorms embedded — beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend, causing streams to rise and creating minor issues with water ponding and run-off.

While flood advisories were in place through much of the weekend, flooding was not experienced in Scott County. Flooding issues were limited to areas further north into Kentucky, where rainfall totals were even greater.

With the additional rainfall added in, February ended as wetter-than-average in Oneida, with a total of 4.57 inches of rain during the month. An average February brings just over four inches of rain to Oneida.

While February 2021 was wet, it was a far cry from the last three Februaries. February 2018, 2019 and 2020, the three wettest Februaries on record in Oneida, each produced more than 10 inches of rainfall locally.

February 2021 was more than four degrees colder than normal in Oneida, and the National Weather Service recorded 8.9 inches of snow for the month. The normal snowfall in Oneida during the month of February is just 2.2 inches.

With the rainfall tapering off Monday morning, the region will have an opportunity to dry out. While light rain is possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday, the NWS forecast through the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend is for plenty of sunshine, with temperatures generally in the low to mid 50s.