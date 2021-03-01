Eight valedictorians top Scott High’s graduating class of 2021

Eight valedictorians and two salutatorians top Scott High School’s list of top academic students in the 2021 graduating class, principal Melissa Rector announced Sunday.

Rector said that the Class of 2021 is the 10th graduating class at Scott High to complete the school’s honors program, which includes three main criteria for recognition: coursework, academic achievement and service learning.

“Each of the top academic students has completed a rigorous honors program that highlights achievement and acceleration in today’s high school studies,” Rector said. “Each student has completed honors coursework in math, English, science, and social studies. They have taken additional advanced math and science courses as well as participating in multiple dual enrollment courses.”

Each of the 13 students has a grade point average exceeding 4.0 and will graduate with 15-to-21 college credit hours. In order to qualify for top academic honors, each student was also required to achieve a level of college readiness on the ACT and complete 20 hours of community service.

Among this year’s top academic students are valedictorians Amber Kay Atkins, Rilie Elizabeth Bowling, Rylee Marie Cotton, Elysia Jean Crabtree, Caleb Ronnie Jeffers, Markus Cody Lawson, Keston James Robbins and Dawson Cole Wright, each of whom has a grade point average of 4.143.

Salutatorians are Natasha Lashay Freytag and Micah David Owens, with GPAs of 4.107.

Other top academic students include Abby Grace Bridges, Gabriel Hunter Steakley and Marcie Roseann Day, each with GPAs above 4.0.

Valedictorian Amber Kay Atkins, GPA 4.1071, is the daughter of Joy Kidd of Helenwood. She is a three year member of Upward Bound and Beta Club. She is also a two year member of HOSA. Amber has served as a three year member of the STAND YSLI Board where she was a board member and Vice President of Standards. She has participated in numerous community service campaigns such as Shop with a Cop, Boys & Girls Club mentoring, and much more. Amber plans to attend Berea College and study to become a neurosurgeon.

Valedictorian Rilie Elizabeth Bowling, GPA 4.143, is the daughter of Anthony and Kendra Bowling of Robbins. She is a three year member of the Beta Club, a two year member of the SWAT Club, and one year member of Perfect Pals Club. Rilie has been recognized as a Tennessee Scholar and is part of the dual enrollment program with Roane State. She is a member of the Mill Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Rilie has volunteered with Appalachia Habitat for Humanity, local schools and fire departments, and the community library. Her goals are to attend Tennessee Tech University, receive a bachelor’s degree, and pursue a career as a pediatrician.

Valedictorian Rylee Marie Cotton, GPA 4.143, is the daughter of Jared Cotton and Stephanie Erwin of Oneida. She is a four year member of the Lady Highlander Soccer team where she has been recognized as 1st Team All-District and 1st Team All-Region. She is a three year member of the Beta Club and a member of the FCCLA Club. Rylee has completed numerous community hours volunteering at AGAPE Christian Learning Center and is a member of Big Ridge Road Baptist Church. After high school, Rylee plans to attend college at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and become a registered nurse.

Valedictorian Elysia Jean Crabtree, GPA 4.143, is the daughter of Lisa Crabtree of Huntsville and the late Eugene Crabtree. She is a four year member of the Talent Search Program, a three year member of the Beta Club, one year member of FCCLA, and a one year member of the Journalism Team. Elysia has been recognized as a Tennessee Scholar and is a member of the dual enrollment program with Roane State. Elysia attends New River Missionary Baptist Church. After graduation, Elysia plans to attend a four year university to pursue a career as a dental hygienist.

Valedictorian Caleb Ronnie Jeffers, GPA 4.143, is the son of Jason and Sindi Jeffers of Huntsville. He is a four year member of the Highlander Track team, a three year member of the Academic Team, and a three year member of FBLA. Caleb is a three year member of the Beta Club where he was elected as Tennessee State Secretary and National Beta Club Secretary in 2020. He has been honored as the winner of the Maxwell Sexton Speech Contest and Tennessee General Assembly Merit Scholar. Caleb is a member of White Rock Baptist Church. His future goals are to attend university and earn a degree in chemistry.

Valedictorian Markus Cody Lawson, GPA 4.143, is the son of Mark and Tammy Lawson of Huntsville. He is a three year member of the Beta Club, is a member of the dual enrollment program with Roane State, and is recognized as a Tennessee Scholar. Markus is a part of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. He is a member of First Baptist Church of Huntsville. Markus plans to attend Tennessee Tech University and major in chemical engineering.

Valedictorian Keston James Robbins, GPA 4.143, is the son of Brandon and Misty Robbins of Helenwood. He is a three year member of the Beta Club, a three year member of the Academic Team, and a three year member of the Highlander Track team. He also serves as the Programming Director for the STAND YSLI Board. Keston has been recognized as a Tennessee Scholar and was voted as “Most Academic” by the senior class. He is a member of the Oneida Church of God. Keston plans to attend Tennessee Tech University and major in electrical engineering.

Valedictorian Dawson Cole Wright, GPA 4.143, is the son of Patrick and Stephanie Wright of Winfield. He is a three year member of the Beta Club, a one year member of the Highlander Film Club, and a one year member of the Perfect Pals Club. Dawson has been recognized as a Tennessee Scholar and is a member of the dual enrollment program with Roane State. He participated in ORNL STEM Camp and Great Dane’s Next Generation program. He is a member of White Rock Baptist Church. Dawson plans to attend Tennessee Tech University and pursue an advanced degree and career in computer engineering.

Salutatorian Natasha Lashay Freytag, GPA 4.107, is the daughter of Tim and Teresa Freytag of Helenwood. She is a three year member of the Beta Club and a two year member of the STAND YSLI Board. Natasha has participated as a Boys and Girls Club mentor. She has been recognized as a Tennessee Scholar and is a member of the dual enrollment program with Roane State. She is a member of Winfield Baptist Church. After high school, Natasha plans to become a teacher and hopes to return to Scott County to give back to her community.

Salutatorian Micah David Owens, GPA 4.107, is the son of Paul and April Owens of Oneida. He is a four year member of the Highlander Football team, three year member of the Beta Club and three year member of the Talent Search program. He is recognized as a Tennessee Scholar and is a member of the dual enrollment program with Roane State. Micah is a member of the New River Missionary Baptist Church. Micah’s future plans are to enroll at Tennessee Tech University and study civil engineering.

Abby Grace Bridges, GPA 4.083, is the daughter of Jason and Kim Bridges of Huntsville. Abby is a four year member of the Lady Highlander Soccer Team where she received District & Region Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2020. She is a four year member of STAND YSLI Board and serves as Chairperson of Service Learning Committee. She is a three year member of the Beta Club, is recognized as a Tennessee Scholar, and is a participant in dual enrollment with Roane State. Abby plans to attend college and pursue studies in psychology and criminology.

Gabriel Hunter Steakley, GPA 4.083, is the son of Joseph Steakley and Jessica Steakley of Huntsville. He is a three year member of the Academic Team, a three year member of the Beta Club, and has been recognized as a Tennessee Scholar. Gabriel has also been awarded a membership with the National Honor Society and was named Science Champion at the tri-county academic tournament. After high school, Gabriel plans to attend college to earn his degree and license as a Registered Nurse.

Marcie Roseann Day, GPA 4.071, is the daughter of Kenry Jamie Day and Rachel Ann Smithers of Huntsville. She is a three year member of the Beta Club, is recognized as a Tennessee Scholar, and is a participant in dual enrollment with Roane State. Marcie attends both Norma Baptist Church and Little Charity Ministries where she has completed numerous community services hours. After attending Roane State Community College, she hopes to pursue a career as a dental hygienist.