- Advertisement -
Home News Local News As February ends, Scott County's covid cases continue to plummet
NewsLocal News
Updated:

As February ends, Scott County’s covid cases continue to plummet

By Independent Herald

As February ended on Sunday, Scott County’s active coronavirus cases continued to plummet, dropping to the lowest level in nearly five months.

There were 32 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County as of Sunday, the fewest since Oct. 2. There had been only about two dozen active cases in the county through September, but the number climbed into the 30s in early October and then continued to climb throughout the month, reaching 80 by Halloween, just ahead of an explosion of new cases that sent active cases surging to 363 just before Christmas.

Things have changed drastically since then, however. It had been 13 days, as of Sunday, since new case numbers for any single day were in the double digits. There were more than 500 new cases attributed to Scott County for the month, but the bulk of those were old cases that were assigned to Scott County for the posterity of records-keeping.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases dropped by nearly 70% over the course of the month, from 102 to 32.

The Dept. of Health reported a 43rd coronavirus-related fatality in Scott County on Sunday, four days after reporting two deaths linked to the virus earlier in the week. But deaths are declining as well. As of Sunday, Scott County’s case fatality ratio was just under 1.5% — still slightly above the statewide case fatality ratio, but less than the 1.6% mortality rate that was being seen a month ago.

In all, there have been 2,868 known cases of coronavirus in Scott County, affecting about 13% of the county’s population. Of those, 56 — or about 2.0% — have required hospitalization. Only three hospitalizations had reported in the past nine days, as of Sunday.

Testing positivity remained low; for the week ending Sunday, it was just 8.1%, down significantly from a week earlier.

And Scott County’s Covid-19 transmission rate, which was the highest in the state just two weeks ago, had dropped to among the state’s lowest by the weekend. According to the University of Tennessee, in fact, only four of the state’s 95 counties — all of them in West Tennessee — had transmission rates lower than Scott County’s 0.74 as of Sunday.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

A transmission rate less than 1.0 means the prevalence of a disease is lessening; a transmission rate greater than 1.0 means the prevalence is growing.

Statewide, the number of active Covid-19 cases had dropped to 13,730 as of Sunday, down nearly 20% from a week earlier and down 60% since the month began. At one point, just before Christmas, there were more than 80,000 active cases of the virus in Tennessee.

Testing positivity across the state was down to 6.4% for the week ending Sunday.

As for hospitalizations, there were only 871 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tennessee as of Sunday. At one point, in early January, there were more than 3,000 people hospitalized with the virus and health care facilities were straining under the burden.

In the East Tennessee region — a 16-county region that includes Knoxville and surrounding areas, including Scott County — there were 171 people hospitalized with Covid-19 last week. That is a number that has stabilized; nearly 700 people were hospitalized with the virus a week into January.

Of the coronavirus patients currently hospitalized in the region’s 19 hospitals, only 27 are in ICU and only 13 are on ventilators. At one point, there were more than 100 Covid-19 patients on ventilators and nearly two out of every three patients with the virus requiring intensive care treatment were on a ventilator.

As a result of the region’s declining hospitalizations, the Knox County Regional Health Department has shifted health care systems capabilities from yellow to green for the first time in months.

More good news: Covid-19 cases in school-aged children in Scott County have dropped to nearly zero. There are still cases impacting schools; fourth grade at Huntsville Elementary was quarantined this week, for example, due to direct contact with a confirmed covid case. But across the community as a whole, numbers in the five to 18 age group are down significantly. For the week ending Sunday, there were only four cases in children ages five to 18 in all of Scott County. For the past two weeks, as of Monday, there had been only five cases of the virus reported in school-aged children, about 11% of the total cases reported in Scott County during that time frame.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Oneida

Notebook: Equal and opposite reactions as Lady Indians dash Sunbright’s hopes

Ben Garrett - 0
Newton’s third law — for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction — certainly applies to sporting events, where one team’s triumph...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida storms back in fourth quarter to avoid elimination and advance to substate

Matt Stiltner - 0
Experience. A seasoned, veteran group of Lady Indians responded to Coach Marv West’s move in the fourth Monday night “and that has made all...
Read more
Features

The wonder of the moonbow

Independent Herald - 0
If you want to truly witness something unique — something that few people ever get to experience — you need to make a trip...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: March 4, 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Eight valedictorians top Scott High’s graduating class of 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Eight valedictorians and two salutatorians top Scott High School's list of top academic students in the 2021 graduating class, principal Melissa Rector announced Sunday. Rector...
Read more
Local News

More than 3.5 inches of rain fell over the weekend

Independent Herald - 0
National Weather Service estimates indicate that Scott County was the bullseye for excessive rainfall during the extremely wet final weekend of February, with more...
Read more
Local News

Two people injured in serious S.R. 63 accident

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Two drivers were injured, and two more people escaped injury, in a serious, three-vehicle accident on S.R. 63 east of here Thursday...
Read more
Local News

Randy Byrge presented as ‘Person of the Year’

Independent Herald - 0
Randall Byrge was presented at the Scott County Chamber of Commerce's monthly board of directors luncheon on Thursday as the 2020 Chamber of Commerce/Independent...
Read more
Local News

Oneida man charged with violating sex offender registration requirements

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was arrested last week on five counts of violating the state's sex offender registration requirements. Michael Phillips, 40, was arrested and charged...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Kelsey Pike’s record-setting night paces Oneida to big quarterfinal win

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
It was a night for the record books on The Reservation Friday night as Lady Indian Kelsey Pike set a school record for most...
Read more

Oneida dominates Wartburg to advance to third straight district championship game

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
Oneida punched their ticket to the District 3-A championship game Wednesday night in a big way, controlling the ballgame from tip to buzzer against...
Read more

Oneida downs Wartburg, 57-44, for second straight district title

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
To borrow a line from the late John Ward: “Ladies and Gentleman, your champion is clad in Big Orange!” The intensity level on display by...
Read more

Latest News

Notebook: Equal and opposite reactions as Lady Indians dash Sunbright’s hopes

Oneida Ben Garrett - 0
Newton’s third law — for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction — certainly applies to sporting events, where one team’s triumph...
Read more

Oneida storms back in fourth quarter to avoid elimination and advance to substate

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
Experience. A seasoned, veteran group of Lady Indians responded to Coach Marv West’s move in the fourth Monday night “and that has made all...
Read more

The wonder of the moonbow

Features Independent Herald - 0
If you want to truly witness something unique — something that few people ever get to experience — you need to make a trip...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN