Oneida bounces back nicely to advance to the region semifinals

The Indians wasted little time bouncing back Saturday, racing out to a big lead early en route to an impressive 29-point victory in the region quarterfinals versus the Cougars of Copper Basin, 70-31. With their season on the line (lose or go home), the Indians’ senior duo of Nathan Bowling and Kolby Morgan ensured Oneida would be guaranteed at least one more game, a trip to Chattanooga on Tuesday evening.

Oneida will travel to Chattanooga Tuesday to take on Chattanooga School of Arts & Sciences in the region semifinals at 6 p.m., a rematch of the 2020 region semifinals on the same court.

The aforementioned duo of Bowling and Morgan would combine to score 38 points in just three periods of play, more than the entire Copper Basin team could muster up in four periods. Bowling would finish the night just shy of a double-double as he pumped home 21 points (including three trifectas), pulled down eight boards, dished out five assists, recorded three steals, and swatted away a pair of shots. Morgan’s contribution was 17 points (including two triples), two boards, two assists, and three steals. A combination of nine players would combine to score Oneida’s remaining 32 points: Noah Buttram would score eight points and record four steals; the quartet of Jacob Perry, Jeric Huling, Rylin Duncan, and Caden Rector would score four points each; and Jeb Spradlin, Sam Bell, Hayden Brawner, and Ethan Anderson would score two points each. Duncan would add seven big rebounds, Huling dished out four assists, Brawner pulled three boards, and Rector dished out two assists and recorded two steals. Despite not scoring, Reece Marcum and Mason Keeton also made nice contributions on the defensive end as Marcum would pull two boards while Keeton pulled two boards and doled out two assists.

The first period of play saw Morgan and Bowling score at will as the duo would score a combined 13 points, leading the Indians to a substantial lead after one, 23-7. It was Morgan scoring seven points and Bowling scoring six points. Oneida’s remaining 10 points came via four points each from Perry and Buttram, and a bucket from Huling.

The lead was extended to 26 points in the second as the trio of Morgan, Bowling, and Buttram would help the Indians outscore the Cougars 18-8 to take an insurmountable lead into the break, 41-15. Morgan and Bowling would both score five points in the frame as each player buried a triple and a deuce. Buttram worked the paint for four easy points. The Indians’ remaining four points came on buckets by Huling and Duncan.

Bowling and Morgan would put the nail in the old proverbial coffin in the third, scoring 15 points to help the Indians to a 58-26 lead after three. Bowling would score a period-high 10 points (including a pair of triples). Morgan would follow up with five points (3+2). Oneida’s remaining points came on a pair of Duncan charity tosses.

Coach Jacob King would turn the fourth period over to the youngsters, as his sophomores and freshmen would outscore the Cougars 12-5 to put the final margin of victory at 39 points, 70-31. Leading the troops in the fourth was Rector with four points. Spradlin, Bell, Brawner, and Anderson would score two points each.

ONEIDA (70): Bowling 21, Perry 4, Morgan 17, Huling 4, Duncan 4, Buttram 8, Spradlin 2, Rector 4, Bell 2, Brawner 2, and Anderson 2.

COPPER BASIN (31): White 6, Clark 3, Burkett 2, Jabaley 3, Boggs 4, Worth 4, Fair 8, and Bingham 1.