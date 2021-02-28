- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Oneida bounces back nicely to advance to the region semifinals
SportsOneida
Updated:

Oneida bounces back nicely to advance to the region semifinals

By Matt Stiltner

Oneida cheerleader Claire Jones cheers on the Indians during their District 3-A championship game against Harriman on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

The Indians wasted little time bouncing back Saturday, racing out to a big lead early en route to an impressive 29-point victory in the region quarterfinals versus the Cougars of Copper Basin, 70-31. With their season on the line (lose or go home), the Indians’ senior duo of Nathan Bowling and Kolby Morgan ensured Oneida would be guaranteed at least one more game, a trip to Chattanooga on Tuesday evening.

Oneida will travel to Chattanooga Tuesday to take on Chattanooga School of Arts & Sciences in the region semifinals at 6 p.m., a rematch of the 2020 region semifinals on the same court.

The aforementioned duo of Bowling and Morgan would combine to score 38 points in just three periods of play, more than the entire Copper Basin team could muster up in four periods. Bowling would finish the night just shy of a double-double as he pumped home 21 points (including three trifectas), pulled down eight boards, dished out five assists, recorded three steals, and swatted away a pair of shots. Morgan’s contribution was 17 points (including two triples), two boards, two assists, and three steals. A combination of nine players would combine to score Oneida’s remaining 32 points: Noah Buttram would score eight points and record four steals; the quartet of Jacob Perry, Jeric Huling, Rylin Duncan, and Caden Rector would score four points each; and Jeb Spradlin, Sam Bell, Hayden Brawner, and Ethan Anderson would score two points each. Duncan would add seven big rebounds, Huling dished out four assists, Brawner pulled three boards, and Rector dished out two assists and recorded two steals. Despite not scoring, Reece Marcum and Mason Keeton also made nice contributions on the defensive end as Marcum would pull two boards while Keeton pulled two boards and doled out two assists.

The first period of play saw Morgan and Bowling score at will as the duo would score a combined 13 points, leading the Indians to a substantial lead after one, 23-7. It was Morgan scoring seven points and Bowling scoring six points. Oneida’s remaining 10 points came via four points each from Perry and Buttram, and a bucket from Huling.

The lead was extended to 26 points in the second as the trio of Morgan, Bowling, and Buttram would help the Indians outscore the Cougars 18-8 to take an insurmountable lead into the break, 41-15. Morgan and Bowling would both score five points in the frame as each player buried a triple and a deuce. Buttram worked the paint for four easy points. The Indians’ remaining four points came on buckets by Huling and Duncan.

Bowling and Morgan would put the nail in the old proverbial coffin in the third, scoring 15 points to help the Indians to a 58-26 lead after three. Bowling would score a period-high 10 points (including a pair of triples). Morgan would follow up with five points (3+2). Oneida’s remaining points came on a pair of Duncan charity tosses.

Coach Jacob King would turn the fourth period over to the youngsters, as his sophomores and freshmen would outscore the Cougars 12-5 to put the final margin of victory at 39 points, 70-31. Leading the troops in the fourth was Rector with four points. Spradlin, Bell, Brawner, and Anderson would score two points each.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

ONEIDA (70): Bowling 21, Perry 4, Morgan 17, Huling 4, Duncan 4, Buttram 8, Spradlin 2, Rector 4, Bell 2, Brawner 2, and Anderson 2.

COPPER BASIN (31): White 6, Clark 3, Burkett 2, Jabaley 3, Boggs 4, Worth 4, Fair 8, and Bingham 1.

- Advertisement -
Matt Stiltner
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Scott surges past Knox Carter and into region semifinals

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — When Scott High last played in Strawberry Plains, the Highlanders needed a last-second miracle from junior Trey Morrow to avoid defeat, winning...
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders’ season ends against Northview Academy in region quarterfinals

Independent Herald - 0
SEVIERVILLE — Year One of the Jake Wright era at Scott High came to a close for the Lady Highlanders on Friday, with a...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida bounces back nicely to advance to the region semifinals

Matt Stiltner - 0
The Indians wasted little time bouncing back Saturday, racing out to a big lead early en route to an impressive 29-point victory in the...
Read more
Oneida

Kelsey Pike’s record-setting night paces Oneida to big quarterfinal win

Matt Stiltner - 0
It was a night for the record books on The Reservation Friday night as Lady Indian Kelsey Pike set a school record for most...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Scott surges past Knox Carter and into region semifinals

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — When Scott High last played in Strawberry Plains, the Highlanders needed a last-second miracle from junior Trey Morrow to avoid defeat, winning...
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders’ season ends against Northview Academy in region quarterfinals

Independent Herald - 0
SEVIERVILLE — Year One of the Jake Wright era at Scott High came to a close for the Lady Highlanders on Friday, with a...
Read more
Oneida

Kelsey Pike’s record-setting night paces Oneida to big quarterfinal win

Matt Stiltner - 0
It was a night for the record books on The Reservation Friday night as Lady Indian Kelsey Pike set a school record for most...
Read more
Sports

Notebook: What we learned from the region quarterfinals this weekend

Ben Garrett - 0
With the region quarterfinals complete, three of four local high school basketball teams play on, each of them one step away from a coveted...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida falls to Harriman in district championship game

Matt Stiltner - 0
The Oneida Indians got Stubb(ed) on Wednesday night in the District 3-A championship game as Harriman’s Brady Stubbs led his team back from a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Oneida man charged with violating sex offender registration requirements

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was arrested last week on five counts of violating the state's sex offender registration requirements. Michael Phillips, 40, was arrested and charged...
Read more

Cumberland Byway designated through Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The newly-designated Cumberland Historic Byway traverses Scott County and seven other counties in the Upper Cumberland region. The byway, which was designated last week as...
Read more

Oneida youngsters provide spark in quarterfinal win over Coalfield

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
Statement made. One night after watching their female counterparts struggle with an 8-seed, the Indians’ second group sent a message for years to come: Oneida...
Read more

Latest News

Scott surges past Knox Carter and into region semifinals

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — When Scott High last played in Strawberry Plains, the Highlanders needed a last-second miracle from junior Trey Morrow to avoid defeat, winning...
Read more

Lady Highlanders’ season ends against Northview Academy in region quarterfinals

Scott Independent Herald - 0
SEVIERVILLE — Year One of the Jake Wright era at Scott High came to a close for the Lady Highlanders on Friday, with a...
Read more

Oneida bounces back nicely to advance to the region semifinals

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
The Indians wasted little time bouncing back Saturday, racing out to a big lead early en route to an impressive 29-point victory in the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN