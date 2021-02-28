- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Lady Highlanders' season ends against Northview Academy in region quarterfinals
SportsScott
Updated:

Lady Highlanders’ season ends against Northview Academy in region quarterfinals

By Independent Herald

Scott High coach Jake Wright talks to his seniors — Julia Butts and Callie Carson — after they exited the game for the final time in their careers at Northview Academy on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 | Matt Boyatt/IH

SEVIERVILLE — Year One of the Jake Wright era at Scott High came to a close for the Lady Highlanders on Friday, with a 72-34 loss to Northview Academy in the quarterfinals of the Region 2-AA tournament.

The loss extended Scott High program’s losing streak in the regionals; the Lady Highlanders last advanced past the quarterfinal round of the region tournament in the 1990s.

But Scott High was able to hang with Northview Academy — which has lost just one game all season, has won 26 consecutive games, and is considered a contender for the Class AA state championship — for a half before the Cougars eventually pulled away in the second half.

That was somewhat impressive, given that Northview quickly slammed the door on Scott High on the same court in last year’s Region 2-AA quarterfinals, en route to a 70-26 win.

This time, Northview Academy was up just 15 points at halftime, 35-20, even though Scott High was short-handed.

Having already lost sophomore guard Zoey Terry to an ACL tear, Scott High found itself down a second starter just prior to the game, when sophomore post Annalyne Woodward — perhaps the team’s most improved player this season — was taken to the hospital with an illness. The Lady Highlanders were also short two other players, sophomore Kaitlyn Butts and freshman Rachel Garrett, who are recovering from concussions.

Nevertheless, Wright took a time out late in the first quarter, after a Julia Butts 3-pointer trimmed Northview’s lead to 11-7, to settle his team, asking: “They’re human, aren’t they?”

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

It didn’t much seem like Northview was human in the third quarter, as the Cougars were putting together a 26-7 run to put the game away, turning the 15-point halftime lead into a 34-point lead as the final period began. But for much of three quarters before and after that dominating third quarter, Scott High was able to hold its own despite the shortened roster.

Butts scored 14 points in her final game at Scott High. Fellow senior Callie Carson scored eight and had a team-high three assists.

Julie Lewallen and Brianna Jeffers tied for the team-high in rebounds, with four each.

Scott High shot just 31% from the field and 50% from the free throw line. The Lady Highlanders were 5 of 10 from the line, while Northview Academy was 14 of 17 from the line.

Campbell Penland had 20 points to lead four Northview players in double figures.

Scott High finished the season with six wins, which included the program’s most single-season district wins in 10 years and highest regular season district finish in 25 years.

SCOTT (34): J. Butts 14, Carson 8, B. Jeffers 4, Lewallen 2, Young 2, K. Jeffers 2, Doran 2.

NORTHVIEW (72): Pendant 20, S. Bates 17, L. Bates 14, Brown 11, L. Torres 7, Horner 2, C. Torres 1.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Scott surges past Knox Carter and into region semifinals

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — When Scott High last played in Strawberry Plains, the Highlanders needed a last-second miracle from junior Trey Morrow to avoid defeat, winning...
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders’ season ends against Northview Academy in region quarterfinals

Independent Herald - 0
SEVIERVILLE — Year One of the Jake Wright era at Scott High came to a close for the Lady Highlanders on Friday, with a...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida bounces back nicely to advance to the region semifinals

Matt Stiltner - 0
The Indians wasted little time bouncing back Saturday, racing out to a big lead early en route to an impressive 29-point victory in the...
Read more
Oneida

Kelsey Pike’s record-setting night paces Oneida to big quarterfinal win

Matt Stiltner - 0
It was a night for the record books on The Reservation Friday night as Lady Indian Kelsey Pike set a school record for most...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Scott surges past Knox Carter and into region semifinals

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — When Scott High last played in Strawberry Plains, the Highlanders needed a last-second miracle from junior Trey Morrow to avoid defeat, winning...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida bounces back nicely to advance to the region semifinals

Matt Stiltner - 0
The Indians wasted little time bouncing back Saturday, racing out to a big lead early en route to an impressive 29-point victory in the...
Read more
Oneida

Kelsey Pike’s record-setting night paces Oneida to big quarterfinal win

Matt Stiltner - 0
It was a night for the record books on The Reservation Friday night as Lady Indian Kelsey Pike set a school record for most...
Read more
Sports

Notebook: What we learned from the region quarterfinals this weekend

Ben Garrett - 0
With the region quarterfinals complete, three of four local high school basketball teams play on, each of them one step away from a coveted...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida falls to Harriman in district championship game

Matt Stiltner - 0
The Oneida Indians got Stubb(ed) on Wednesday night in the District 3-A championship game as Harriman’s Brady Stubbs led his team back from a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Update: Suspects identified in BSF pursuit, manhunt

Local News Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A pair of fugitives were apprehended in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area late Saturday morning, following a...
Read more

Scott defeats Alcoa, 65-54, for third place finish in District 4-AA

Scott Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — There would be no late-game comeback this time, no end-of-regulation wild shots needed. Scott High made a statement early, then held on for...
Read more

Notebook: Loss to Harriman doesn’t end Oneida’s goals, but makes them tougher

Oneida Ben Garrett - 0
A sequence with just under two minutes to play in Wednesday's District 3-A championship game spoke volumes. Down four, Oneida fouled Harriman point guard Brady...
Read more

Latest News

Scott surges past Knox Carter and into region semifinals

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — When Scott High last played in Strawberry Plains, the Highlanders needed a last-second miracle from junior Trey Morrow to avoid defeat, winning...
Read more

Lady Highlanders’ season ends against Northview Academy in region quarterfinals

Scott Independent Herald - 0
SEVIERVILLE — Year One of the Jake Wright era at Scott High came to a close for the Lady Highlanders on Friday, with a...
Read more

Oneida bounces back nicely to advance to the region semifinals

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
The Indians wasted little time bouncing back Saturday, racing out to a big lead early en route to an impressive 29-point victory in the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN