Kelsey Pike’s record-setting night paces Oneida to big quarterfinal win

It was a night for the record books on The Reservation Friday night as Lady Indian Kelsey Pike set a school record for most 3-pointers made in a game, despite only playing around 14 minutes in the first half. Pike would break Amanda Jackson’s school record of 10 3-pointers, nailing her 11th triple of the night at the 2:33 mark left to play in the second — checking out soon after as the Lady Indians would hold a 68-11 lead heading into the half. All told, Pike would drill 11 of 13 triples and hit 12 of her 14 field goal attempts, finishing the night with a game-high 35 points.

The Lady Indians would advance to the region semifinals for a third straight season, the second season in a row in which they would blast CSAS in the quarterfinal round. When the dust had settled and Coach Marv West’s troops were done, the final score was 90-29 as the final 2.5 periods belonged to the reserves.

With the victory, Oneida advances to play a 23-6 Sunbright team in the region semifinals at home Monday night at 7 p.m. in a win-or-go-home game. Coach Rusty Yaden’s squad has been a thorn in the side of the Lady Indians throughout the years, going 2-2 in their past four trips to The Reservation.

The only Lady Indian player to reach double figures in their limited action Friday night was the aforementioned Pike. Pike would bury seven triples in the first and then broke the school record by burying four more in the second, finishing with 35 points and 11 triples. Dishing out most of the assists that allowed Pike to break that record were Gracie Martin and Raylie Bush. Martin would finish the night with six points, nine assists and four steals. Despite only scoring two points, Bush would dole eight assists and haul in four boards. Scoring eight points apiece was Jacey Manis (all in the first), Caroline Bell, and Annaleah Terry (all in the third). Braelyn Russ would add seven points and three boards; Ali Smith would score six points and pull three boards; Katelyn Stiltner added four points, two boards and three steals; Ayla Sims buried a triple; Emily Wisner hit a pair of charity tosses, hauled in three boards, dished out two assists, and recorded two assists; and Faith Cross hit a charity toss, pulled down five boards, doled out three assists, and pulled off two steals. Although she didn’t score, Grace Shoemaker would haul in two boards and dole out one assist.

The first period of play was tight for a minute or so as the game was tied at 3-3 before Pike exploded and Manis killed ‘em on the break. It was Pike and Martin burying early triples to put Oneida up 6-3 before the Lady Indians would go on a 32-0 run to take a 38-5 lead into the second. In the frame, Pike would drill 7 triples, finishing the frame with 23 points. Manis would work the break to perfection, hitting four layups to finish the frame with 8 points. Oneida’s remaining four points came via a Bell jumper and two Wisner charity tosses.

The second period was much like the first: more Pike from long distance. This time she dialed up 1-800 T-R-I-P-L-E-S four times, breaking the all-time school record. She also finished the stanza with 12 points. All told, Oneida would outscore CSAS 30-6 in the frame to take a commanding 68-11 lead into the break. Pike got plenty of help from others in the frame as Russ buried a triple and finished a layup for five points, Stiltner worked a couple of power moves in the paint for four points, Bell found the short corner for four points, Martin finished off an and-one, and Bush got out on a fast break for an easy layup.

With the starters long done for the night, Coach West went to his youngsters throughout the second half Friday night. The third period saw his youngsters get out on the break and shoot the ball well as Terry and Smith combined to score 14 points, leading Oneida to a 17-6 advantage in the frame and making it an 85-17 game heading to the fourth. Terry would bury two triples on her way to eight points in the frame while Smith got out on the break for three easy buckets, finishing the frame with six points. Oneida’s remaining three points came via a layup by Bell and a charity toss by Cross.

With the clock running, the Lady Indians got a bit sloppy in the fourth. CSAS would outscore Oneida 12-5, but Oneida would win 90-29. In the frame, Sims buried a triple from the corner and Russ got away for an easy layup.

ONEIDA (90): Russ 7, Pike 35, Bush 2, Manis 8, Bell 8, Terry 8, Cross 1, Smith 6, Martin 6, Sims 3, Stiltner 4, and Wisner 2.

CSAS (29): Meyhers 12, Houston 11, McGhee 3, and Benn 3.