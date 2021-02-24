- Advertisement -
Home News Region/State Lawmakers eye changes to the way Tennessee selects its attorney general
NewsRegion/State
Updated:

Lawmakers eye changes to the way Tennessee selects its attorney general

By Independent Herald

NASHVILLE — A resolution allowing voters to change the way Tennessee’s Attorney General is selected was approved on Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.  Senate Joint Resolution 1, sponsored by Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ken Yager (R-Kingston), calls for a transparent nomination process by the Tennessee Supreme Court in selecting the State Attorney General, followed by a confirmation vote of the nominee by a majority of both houses of the Tennessee General Assembly.

“This is one of the most important appointed positions in the state,” said Senator Yager.  “The State Attorney General has over 340 employees and a budget of over $50 million, not to mention the important decisions that are made which affect the lives of the people of Tennessee.”

The 1870 constitution required Supreme Court judges be elected by Tennessee voters.  Yager said the current system of appointing justices means the selection of the State Attorney General is twice removed from the public.  Tennessee is the only state in which the State Supreme Court appoints the attorney general.  The votes taken by the court on nominees are not currently disclosed to the public.

“The reason for this legislation is two-fold,” Yager said.  “It will provide for a more transparent process in the selection of nominees.  The second is that confirmation by the General Assembly will make the process accountable to the people by giving elected officials a role in the process.”

“This proposal adheres to the intention of the authors of our 1870 State Constitution, while keeping intact the current nomination role for the judiciary,” he continued.

The resolution would require the votes of the Tennessee Supreme Court justices to be held in open court with recorded votes. Once the nomination is made, the legislature would have 60 days to go through the confirmation process. In the event that the candidate is rejected, then the court would have 60 days to make another nomination.

The resolution, which was approved by the 111th General Assembly in 2019, must receive a two-thirds majority of the 112th General Assembly under the Tennessee Constitution.  Once on the ballot, constitutional amendments must receive a majority of votes cast in the gubernatorial election in 2022.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Region/State

Lawmakers eye changes to the way Tennessee selects its attorney general

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — A resolution allowing voters to change the way Tennessee’s Attorney General is selected was approved on Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. ...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Big rain coming for weekend

Ben Garrett - 0
It's a beautiful day outside today, with lots of sunshine and temperatures that are approaching 70 degrees. If this taste of spring is putting...
Read more
Features

The revival of 1895 and other important religious events in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The "Focus On: Religion" series continues its look at the early days of the Christian faith in Scott County by examining some important singular...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida downs Wartburg, 57-44, for second straight district title

Matt Stiltner - 0
To borrow a line from the late John Ward: “Ladies and Gentleman, your champion is clad in Big Orange!” The intensity level on display by...
Read more

Related Stories

Region/State

Lee cites falling covid numbers, says Tennessee approach was correct

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee all but declared victory over coronavirus on Monday. Delivering his third State of the State address to a joint...
Read more
Region/State

Update: Gov. Lee proposes $200m broadband investment, money for teachers, other funding

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Gov. Bill Lee on Monday proposed a $200 million investment into rural Tennessee broadband. The proposal was detailed during the governor's State of...
Read more
Region/State

Gov. Lee to propose internet investment in rural Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will propose an investment in broadband development in rural Tennessee as part of his State of the State address Monday...
Read more
Region/State

Tennessee’s coronavirus hospitalizations rapidly decline

Independent Herald - 0
One month ago, Tennessee's hospitals were filled to capacity with health experts warning that another surge of coronavirus cases tied to Christmas get-togethers could...
Read more
Region/State

Tennessee Republicans condemn capitol siege

Independent Herald - 0
Republicans in Tennessee on Wednesday and Thursday spoke out against the siege on the U.S. Capitol in Washington earlier Wednesday. In the midst of a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Oneida man charged with evading arrest

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was charged with evading arrest last week after leading police officers on a short pursuit through residential areas on the north...
Read more

Sports Notebook: What we learned Monday night

Sports Ben Garrett - 0
"If this were a year from now, Scott High would've won this game," I said to one of the Lady Highlander fathers after Scott...
Read more

E-Edition: February 25, 2021

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Latest News

Lawmakers eye changes to the way Tennessee selects its attorney general

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — A resolution allowing voters to change the way Tennessee’s Attorney General is selected was approved on Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. ...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Big rain coming for weekend

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
It's a beautiful day outside today, with lots of sunshine and temperatures that are approaching 70 degrees. If this taste of spring is putting...
Read more

The revival of 1895 and other important religious events in Scott County

Features Independent Herald - 0
The "Focus On: Religion" series continues its look at the early days of the Christian faith in Scott County by examining some important singular...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN