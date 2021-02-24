- Advertisement -
Home Blogs Eye to the Sky Eye to the Sky: Big rain coming for weekend
BlogsEye to the SkyWeather
Updated:

Eye to the Sky: Big rain coming for weekend

By Ben Garrett

It’s a beautiful day outside today, with lots of sunshine and temperatures that are approaching 70 degrees. If this taste of spring is putting you in a mood for the weekend so you can get out and enjoy the weather … don’t get your hopes up. Unfortunately, today is not a precursor of things to come.

This weekend is going to be wet across all of Tennessee — potentially very wet, with heavy rain and maybe even some flooding problems.

The National Weather Service’s current rain forecast (pictured above) currently puts the bullseye for the heaviest rain totals directly over the northern Cumberland Plateau, with more than five inches of rain expected through the weekend.

A look at the NWS’s forecast for Oneida is a gross one: A 50% chance of rain on Friday, a 60% chance of rain Friday night, a 70% chance of rain Saturday, an 80% chance of rain Saturday night, and a 90% chance of rain on Sunday.

Rain chances will continue through Monday, as well.

Unfortunately, all that rain will lead to the potential for some flooding. Here is the text from a Hazardous Weather Outlook published by the NWS Wednesday morning:

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
Periods of rain, some moderate to heavy, can be expected from
Friday through Monday. There is a potential for widespread
flooding as several inches of rainfall are expected through the
weekend.

Here is the setup: Today’s warm temperatures will be short-lived as a cold front moves through the region tonight. The air behind this front won’t be very cold, and the front won’t have a lot of moisture associated with it, but we’ll definitely be cooler tomorrow than we are today.

The frontal boundary will hang up to our southeast, allowing it to interact with a developing atmospheric trough that will result in widespread rain chances Thursday night and Friday. As the trough moves out of the way, the floodgates will open from the Gulf of Mexico, allowing a deep surge of gulf moisture to stream northward into Tennessee. This will create a very moist atmosphere, and a warm front is expected to push through the region on Saturday before stalling out just to our north and helping to serve as a catalyst for heavier rainfall.

Then, on Sunday, perhaps the heaviest rainfall of all moves through the region as another trough develops to our north. Finally, a cold front will swing through the area and push rain out of the picture.

In a forecast discussion this morning, the NWS notes this:

While this will be over a period of 3-4 days, locally heavy amounts in
saturated areas over a shorter period of time could cause significant 
flooding problems by Sunday as the surface front gets closer to the area.

There’s still some uncertainty about just how much rain will fall. Models haven’t been very consistent. For example, will Saturday be a complete wash-out, or will showers be a bit more scattered in nature? Just how heavy will the rain be on Sunday? These are questions that might not be resolved until we’re actually seeing rain fall. But the bottom line is that multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain are possible, which is going to create some potential for flooding issues by the end of the weekend.

After that, we should get a break from the rain before the next storm system moves into the region the following weekend.

There are still no cold temperatures or wintry precipitation showing up on the horizon for the next 15 days. In fact, Tuesday morning could be the only time we get below freezing for the next 15 days, based on current projections.

- Advertisement -
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Region/State

Lawmakers eye changes to the way Tennessee selects its attorney general

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — A resolution allowing voters to change the way Tennessee’s Attorney General is selected was approved on Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. ...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Big rain coming for weekend

Ben Garrett - 0
It's a beautiful day outside today, with lots of sunshine and temperatures that are approaching 70 degrees. If this taste of spring is putting...
Read more
Features

The revival of 1895 and other important religious events in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The "Focus On: Religion" series continues its look at the early days of the Christian faith in Scott County by examining some important singular...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida downs Wartburg, 57-44, for second straight district title

Matt Stiltner - 0
To borrow a line from the late John Ward: “Ladies and Gentleman, your champion is clad in Big Orange!” The intensity level on display by...
Read more

Related Stories

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Welcome to the muddy season

Independent Herald - 0
There are a lot of reasons to look forward to spring. Unless you're a frog or a turtle, the mud isn't one of them. But...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Snow Watch: Can we finally put winter behind us?

Independent Herald - 0
If you're still wanting more snow after the past couple of weeks, you're probably among the few. It's been a rough two-week span for drivers,...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Winter Storm Warning: 4 to 6 inches of snow in the forecast

Ben Garrett - 0
The National Weather Service drastically beefed up its snow accumulation forecast overnight, and is now calling for up to 4 to 6 inches of...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

More snow in the forecast for Wednesday night

Independent Herald - 0
Our break from wintry precipitation may be short-lived, with the National Weather Service forecasting accumulating snow and sleet for Wednesday night. Not that it feels much...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Winter storm update: Freezing rain potential remains

Ben Garrett - 0
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Scott, Morgan and Campbell counties through today and tonight, as a complex storm system continues to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Oneida survives Oakdale’s upset bid in district quarterfinals

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
Survive and advance. That is the name of the game in the postseason. The Oneida Lady Indians did just that Thursday night on The...
Read more

Postseason underway: Scott boys, Oneida girls will play elimination games at 5:30 p.m.

Sports Independent Herald - 0
For basketball fans, it's the most wonderful time of the year. The postseason officially gets underway Thursday afternoon for local high school basketball teams, with...
Read more

Cumberland Byway designated through Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The newly-designated Cumberland Historic Byway traverses Scott County and seven other counties in the Upper Cumberland region. The byway, which was designated last week as...
Read more

Latest News

Lawmakers eye changes to the way Tennessee selects its attorney general

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — A resolution allowing voters to change the way Tennessee’s Attorney General is selected was approved on Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. ...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Big rain coming for weekend

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
It's a beautiful day outside today, with lots of sunshine and temperatures that are approaching 70 degrees. If this taste of spring is putting...
Read more

The revival of 1895 and other important religious events in Scott County

Features Independent Herald - 0
The "Focus On: Religion" series continues its look at the early days of the Christian faith in Scott County by examining some important singular...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN