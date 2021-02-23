Oneida man charged with violating sex offender registration requirements

An Oneida man was arrested last week on five counts of violating the state’s sex offender registration requirements.

Michael Phillips, 40, was arrested and charged with the violations following an investigation by Oneida Police Department.

Phillips, who was convicted in 2001 of solicitation to commit solicitation of a minor, was allegedly staying at his father’s house on North Cross Street, after being repeatedly ordered not to be at the home.

The North Cross Street home is located less than 300 ft. from the Oneida Middle School/High School complex. Tennessee’s sex offender registration requirements prohibit convicted sex offenders from residing within 1,000 ft. of a school.

According to a warrant filed by OPD Investigator Andy Davis, an anonymous source told police that Phillips was “sneaking and staying” at the North Cross Street home. During the course of the investigation, officers visited the home three times between Jan. 25 and Feb. 4 and Phillips was allegedly present at the home all three times.

Davis noted in the warrant that Phillips’ probation officer had advised him “numerous times” not to be at the residence.

Additionally, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly staying at the residence during the times that Phillips was there, which is another violation of the sex offender registration requirements, although the warrant specified that there were no known sexual allegations involving Phillips and the minor who was present.