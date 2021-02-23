- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Oneida man charged with violating sex offender registration requirements
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Oneida man charged with violating sex offender registration requirements

By Independent Herald

An Oneida man was arrested last week on five counts of violating the state’s sex offender registration requirements.

Michael Phillips, 40, was arrested and charged with the violations following an investigation by Oneida Police Department.

Phillips, who was convicted in 2001 of solicitation to commit solicitation of a minor, was allegedly staying at his father’s house on North Cross Street, after being repeatedly ordered not to be at the home.

The North Cross Street home is located less than 300 ft. from the Oneida Middle School/High School complex. Tennessee’s sex offender registration requirements prohibit convicted sex offenders from residing within 1,000 ft. of a school.

According to a warrant filed by OPD Investigator Andy Davis, an anonymous source told police that Phillips was “sneaking and staying” at the North Cross Street home. During the course of the investigation, officers visited the home three times between Jan. 25 and Feb. 4 and Phillips was allegedly present at the home all three times.

Davis noted in the warrant that Phillips’ probation officer had advised him “numerous times” not to be at the residence.

Additionally, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly staying at the residence during the times that Phillips was there, which is another violation of the sex offender registration requirements, although the warrant specified that there were no known sexual allegations involving Phillips and the minor who was present.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Features

Forgotten Times: The rise and fall of Huntsville High School

Ben Garrett - 0
"One of the most unique buildings ever to grace Scott County." That's how Independent Herald founder and publisher Paul Roy described the old Huntsville High...
Read more
Local News

Oneida man charged with violating sex offender registration requirements

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was arrested last week on five counts of violating the state's sex offender registration requirements. Michael Phillips, 40, was arrested and charged...
Read more
Local News

Oneida man charged with evading arrest

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was charged with evading arrest last week after leading police officers on a short pursuit through residential areas on the north...
Read more
Sports

Sports Notebook: What we learned Monday night

Ben Garrett - 0
"If this were a year from now, Scott High would've won this game," I said to one of the Lady Highlander fathers after Scott...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Oneida man charged with evading arrest

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was charged with evading arrest last week after leading police officers on a short pursuit through residential areas on the north...
Read more
Local News

Update: Suspects identified in BSF pursuit, manhunt

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A pair of fugitives were apprehended in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area late Saturday morning, following a...
Read more
Local News

Cumberland Byway designated through Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The newly-designated Cumberland Historic Byway traverses Scott County and seven other counties in the Upper Cumberland region. The byway, which was designated last week as...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s active covid cases are at lowest point in months

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County dipped to a new post-surge low on Sunday: 77. Sunday's count of 77 active covid cases...
Read more
Local News

Covid cases being reported in Scott County drop significantly

Independent Herald - 0
The number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Scott County have dropped dramatically over the past several days, with only 12 new cases...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Sports Notebook: What we learned Monday night

Sports Ben Garrett - 0
"If this were a year from now, Scott High would've won this game," I said to one of the Lady Highlander fathers after Scott...
Read more

State reports fewer than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 as decline continues, but the same isn’t true for Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Tuesday reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus across the state, the first time there have been...
Read more

Oneida youngsters provide spark in quarterfinal win over Coalfield

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
Statement made. One night after watching their female counterparts struggle with an 8-seed, the Indians’ second group sent a message for years to come: Oneida...
Read more

Latest News

Forgotten Times: The rise and fall of Huntsville High School

Features Ben Garrett - 0
"One of the most unique buildings ever to grace Scott County." That's how Independent Herald founder and publisher Paul Roy described the old Huntsville High...
Read more

Oneida man charged with violating sex offender registration requirements

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was arrested last week on five counts of violating the state's sex offender registration requirements. Michael Phillips, 40, was arrested and charged...
Read more

Oneida man charged with evading arrest

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was charged with evading arrest last week after leading police officers on a short pursuit through residential areas on the north...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN