Oneida man charged with evading arrest

An Oneida man was charged with evading arrest last week after leading police officers on a short pursuit through residential areas on the north side of town.

Robert Newport, 44, of Paint Rock Road, was apprehended on Grape Rough Road on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after a pursuing officer used his patrol car to force Newport’s vehicle off the road.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Investigator Andy Davis, he encountered Newport’s vehicle with a bent tag that was being held onto the car by a bungy cord, which is a registration violation.

As Davis activated his blue lights and attempted to stop Newport’s vehicle, Newport allegedly increased his speed and turned from Alberta Street onto Grape Rough Road.

The pursuit continued along Grape Rough Road, with Newport allegedly driving through the ditch to pass a slower-moving vehicle on the snow- and ice-covered road. The chase continued onto Atomic Lane and Ridge Road, before Newport suddenly braked.

When Newport braked, Davis wrote in the warrant, Davis’s patrol car struck the rear of Newport’s vehicle, knocking it off the roadway. Newport was apprehended without further incident. He was not injured in the collision.

According to the warrant, Newport apologized for fleeing, and told officers that he thought he had a warrant out on him and did not want to go to prison.

In addition to felony evading arrest, Newport was charged with violation of the registration law, violation of due care, and driving on a suspended license.