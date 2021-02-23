- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Oneida man charged with evading arrest
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Oneida man charged with evading arrest

By Independent Herald

An Oneida man was charged with evading arrest last week after leading police officers on a short pursuit through residential areas on the north side of town.

Robert Newport, 44, of Paint Rock Road, was apprehended on Grape Rough Road on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after a pursuing officer used his patrol car to force Newport’s vehicle off the road.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Investigator Andy Davis, he encountered Newport’s vehicle with a bent tag that was being held onto the car by a bungy cord, which is a registration violation.

As Davis activated his blue lights and attempted to stop Newport’s vehicle, Newport allegedly increased his speed and turned from Alberta Street onto Grape Rough Road.

The pursuit continued along Grape Rough Road, with Newport allegedly driving through the ditch to pass a slower-moving vehicle on the snow- and ice-covered road. The chase continued onto Atomic Lane and Ridge Road, before Newport suddenly braked.

When Newport braked, Davis wrote in the warrant, Davis’s patrol car struck the rear of Newport’s vehicle, knocking it off the roadway. Newport was apprehended without further incident. He was not injured in the collision.

According to the warrant, Newport apologized for fleeing, and told officers that he thought he had a warrant out on him and did not want to go to prison.

In addition to felony evading arrest, Newport was charged with violation of the registration law, violation of due care, and driving on a suspended license.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Features

Forgotten Times: The rise and fall of Huntsville High School

Ben Garrett - 0
"One of the most unique buildings ever to grace Scott County." That's how Independent Herald founder and publisher Paul Roy described the old Huntsville High...
Read more
Local News

Oneida man charged with violating sex offender registration requirements

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was arrested last week on five counts of violating the state's sex offender registration requirements. Michael Phillips, 40, was arrested and charged...
Read more
Local News

Oneida man charged with evading arrest

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was charged with evading arrest last week after leading police officers on a short pursuit through residential areas on the north...
Read more
Sports

Sports Notebook: What we learned Monday night

Ben Garrett - 0
"If this were a year from now, Scott High would've won this game," I said to one of the Lady Highlander fathers after Scott...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Oneida man charged with violating sex offender registration requirements

Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was arrested last week on five counts of violating the state's sex offender registration requirements. Michael Phillips, 40, was arrested and charged...
Read more
Local News

Update: Suspects identified in BSF pursuit, manhunt

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A pair of fugitives were apprehended in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area late Saturday morning, following a...
Read more
Local News

Cumberland Byway designated through Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The newly-designated Cumberland Historic Byway traverses Scott County and seven other counties in the Upper Cumberland region. The byway, which was designated last week as...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s active covid cases are at lowest point in months

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County dipped to a new post-surge low on Sunday: 77. Sunday's count of 77 active covid cases...
Read more
Local News

Covid cases being reported in Scott County drop significantly

Independent Herald - 0
The number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Scott County have dropped dramatically over the past several days, with only 12 new cases...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Oneida man charged with evading arrest

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was charged with evading arrest last week after leading police officers on a short pursuit through residential areas on the north...
Read more

Snow Watch: Can we finally put winter behind us?

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
If you're still wanting more snow after the past couple of weeks, you're probably among the few. It's been a rough two-week span for drivers,...
Read more

Oneida dominates Wartburg to advance to third straight district championship game

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
Oneida punched their ticket to the District 3-A championship game Wednesday night in a big way, controlling the ballgame from tip to buzzer against...
Read more

Latest News

Forgotten Times: The rise and fall of Huntsville High School

Features Ben Garrett - 0
"One of the most unique buildings ever to grace Scott County." That's how Independent Herald founder and publisher Paul Roy described the old Huntsville High...
Read more

Oneida man charged with violating sex offender registration requirements

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was arrested last week on five counts of violating the state's sex offender registration requirements. Michael Phillips, 40, was arrested and charged...
Read more

Oneida man charged with evading arrest

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was charged with evading arrest last week after leading police officers on a short pursuit through residential areas on the north...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN