- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Update: Suspects identified in BSF pursuit, manhunt
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Update: Suspects identified in BSF pursuit, manhunt

By Independent Herald

BANDY CREEK — A pair of fugitives were apprehended in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area late Saturday morning, following a pursuit and manhunt that stretched across parts of two days.

Kody L. Terry, 31, of Oneida, and David D. Bell, 22, of Murfreesboro, were arrested in the vicinity of S.R. 297 near the east entrance to the Big South Fork at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to arrest warrants filed by Oneida Police Department, the pursuit initially began on Friday, when officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Coopertown Road west of Oneida.

The warrants stated that officers saw a man — which turned out to be Terry — slump down in the seat of a GMC pickup truck and attempt to cover his face as the truck passed a patrol car on West 3rd Avenue.

Officers caught up with the pickup near Pistol Lane, and the tags came back as registered to a 1998 Chrysler. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver — later identified as Bell — allegedly fled.

The pursuit continued along S.R. 297 into the Big South Fork, at which point Bell turned the vehicle around and headed back towards town, according to the warrants.

The chase eventually led across Toomey Road to the O&W, and to the end of O&W Road, again entering the Big South Fork.

Bell allegedly attempted to cross North White Oak Creek at the end of the public vehicle access, and the pickup became stuck.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The two men then fled into the woods, officers said. National Park Service rangers joined Oneida Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in searching for the two men.

The following morning, NPS rangers encountered a vehicle with Bell and Terry in the back and conducted a traffic stop on S.R. 297 near park headquarters. The two men allegedly fled into the woods again.

The National Park Service urged visitors to the Big South Fork to steer clear of the Leatherwood Ford and East Rim Overlook areas, due to the ongoing investigation. Approximately two hours later, at about 11 a.m., the suspects were successfully apprehended in an area near the highway.

According to the warrants, Terry told officers that the truck wouldn’t have gotten stuck on the O&W if he had been driving. Bell allegedly told officers that the two men built a fire to stay warm in the night before walking to Jamestown.

Both men were charged with felony evading arrest. Bell was also charged with reckless driving.

Original story: Two suspects apprehended in Big South Fork

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Update: Suspects identified in BSF pursuit, manhunt

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A pair of fugitives were apprehended in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area late Saturday morning, following a...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida dominates Wartburg to advance to third straight district championship game

Matt Stiltner - 0
Oneida punched their ticket to the District 3-A championship game Wednesday night in a big way, controlling the ballgame from tip to buzzer against...
Read more
Scott

Scott defeats Alcoa, 65-54, for third place finish in District 4-AA

Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — There would be no late-game comeback this time, no end-of-regulation wild shots needed. Scott High made a statement early, then held on for...
Read more
Scott

Overtime heartbreak: Lady Highlanders fall to Kingston in third place game

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The last time Kingston was on Scott High's home court, the Yellow Jackets were victimized by Julia Butts' late-game heroics, as the...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Cumberland Byway designated through Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The newly-designated Cumberland Historic Byway traverses Scott County and seven other counties in the Upper Cumberland region. The byway, which was designated last week as...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s active covid cases are at lowest point in months

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County dipped to a new post-surge low on Sunday: 77. Sunday's count of 77 active covid cases...
Read more
Local News

Covid cases being reported in Scott County drop significantly

Independent Herald - 0
The number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Scott County have dropped dramatically over the past several days, with only 12 new cases...
Read more
Big South Fork

Two fugitives captured in the Big South Fork

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A pair of fugitives were apprehended in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area late Saturday morning, following a...
Read more
Local News

State reports fewer than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 as decline continues, but the same isn’t true for Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Tuesday reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus across the state, the first time there have been...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott High donates $2,100 to families of slain Austin-East students

Scott Ben Garrett - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Prior to a moment of silence for three slain Austin-East students at the beginning of Thursday's District 4-AA tournament game at Highlander...
Read more

Two fugitives captured in the Big South Fork

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A pair of fugitives were apprehended in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area late Saturday morning, following a...
Read more

Oneida survives Oakdale’s upset bid in district quarterfinals

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
Survive and advance. That is the name of the game in the postseason. The Oneida Lady Indians did just that Thursday night on The...
Read more

Latest News

Update: Suspects identified in BSF pursuit, manhunt

Local News Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A pair of fugitives were apprehended in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area late Saturday morning, following a...
Read more

Oneida dominates Wartburg to advance to third straight district championship game

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
Oneida punched their ticket to the District 3-A championship game Wednesday night in a big way, controlling the ballgame from tip to buzzer against...
Read more

Scott defeats Alcoa, 65-54, for third place finish in District 4-AA

Scott Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — There would be no late-game comeback this time, no end-of-regulation wild shots needed. Scott High made a statement early, then held on for...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN