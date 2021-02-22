- Advertisement -
Scott defeats Alcoa, 65-54, for third place finish in District 4-AA

By Independent Herald

ALCOA — There would be no late-game comeback this time, no end-of-regulation wild shots needed.

Scott High made a statement early, then held on for a 65-54 win over Alcoa in the District 4-AA third place game here Monday, defeating the Tornadoes for the second time this season and finishing the district tournament on a positive note.

Trey Morrow finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds, while Cash Tucker had 13 points and 7 boards. Trevor McCarty and Luke West each had 10 points.

The Highlanders jumped out to a 20-2 lead to start the game, holding Alcoa without a field goal for the first 10 minutes of the contest. At that point, Scott seemed to be on the verge of running the Tornadoes out of their own gym. But behind Jahvin Carter, Alcoa battled back in the final six minutes of the second quarter to get back into the game.

Morrow wasn’t a huge factor early. Instead, it was Tucker who powered the Highlanders to the early lead. He had eight points in the first quarter, as Scott jumped to a 12-2 lead. Alcoa’s only points were a pair of free throws from Taishaun Cates, who finished with a team-high 23 points.

McCarty scored eight of his 10 in the second quarter, and Morrow added six, as the Highlanders continued to pull away. But then Carter scored eight, helping Alcoa close the gap to 10 points at the intermission.

The third quarter was all about Morrow. He had nine points, out-scoring Alcoa by himself as the Highlanders built a 15-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Morrow scored 10 in the fourth quarter, and Scott High was 11 of 14 as a team from the free throw line in the final period to help prevent a comeback by the Tornadoes.

Cates scored 13 points in the final period, but it was far too little, far too late to help Alcoa climb back into the game.

The win allowed the Highlanders to finish as the third place team in District 4-AA, meaning Scott High will travel to the District 3-AA runner-up on Saturday for the regional quarterfinals.

Gatlinburg-Pittman and Knox Carter were to have played in the District 3 championship game on Tuesday. At 22-6 overall, Gatlinburg would’ve been favored to win Tuesday’s game. Carter, which Scott defeated on a last-second shot by Morrow earlier this season, was 10-10 going into Tuesday’s game. However, both games between the two teams in the regular season were close; Gatlinburg won the first one by two and the second one by four.

Saturday’s quarterfinal game will begin at 7 p.m.

SCOTT (65): Morrow 27, Tucker 13, McCarty 10, West 10, Prewitt 2, Todd 2, Woodward 2.

ALCOA (54): Cates 23, Carter 16, Jackson 6, Simpson 4, Cox 3, Napier 2.

Independent Herald
