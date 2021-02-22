- Advertisement -
Updated:

Overtime heartbreak: Lady Highlanders fall to Kingston in third place game

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — The last time Kingston was on Scott High’s home court, the Yellow Jackets were victimized by Julia Butts’ late-game heroics, as the senior hit a jumper with six seconds left to lift the Lady Highlanders to a win over their fiercest rival.

On Monday, it was the Yellow Jackets’ turn to play a spoiler’s role, as Ella Lemons hit a 3-point shot from the right corner at the buzzer to force overtime, where Kingston took charge and walked away with an 81-76 win in the District 4-AA consolation game.

Scott High did not often trail in regulation, but saw Kingston battle back in the final period, then build the lead to as much as eight points in overtime. The Yellow Jackets hit four 3-point shots in the fourth quarter to power a 25-18 run and force the extra period.

The Lady Highlanders were playing overtime without senior point guard Callie Carson, who fouled out in the final stages of the fourth quarter, and it showed. She had 17 points — 14 of them in the first half — and was Scott High’s steadying hand against Kingston’s relentless press.

But it was more than Carson’s absence that did the Lady Highlanders in. Free throws also played a role, in a game that featured a lot of them.

After going 14 of 18 from the line in the first half, Scott High was 18 of 25 from the line in the second half. The 72% shooting percentage from the line isn’t bad for most high school teams, but the misses gave Kingston just enough wiggle worm to squirm back into the game. The Lady Highlanders were 3 of 10 from the line in overtime.

After falling behind 5-0, Scott High went on a 13-0 run to grab an eight-point lead, only to see Kingston close the first quarter on an 11-2 run to reclaim the advantage.

The second quarter saw Scott High lead by as much as eight points before Kingston closed it to two. Then the Lady Highlanders seemed to be taking control in the third quarter, leading by as much as 10 points, 51-41.

Junior Julie Lewallen was the biggest reason why. She had a career-high 12 points in the third quarter alone, and finished the game with 16.

Playing what was likely the final home game of her Scott High career, senior Julia Butts led all scorers with 22 points.

Up 51-44 to start the fourth quarter, Scott saw Kingston close the advantage early, but the Lady Highlanders never trailed. It was 69-66 in the game’s final stages when Kingston hit a 3-pointer from the right corner to force overtime.

SCOTT (76): J. Butts 22, Carson 17, Lewallen 16, Duncan 9, Woodward 8, Young 4.

KINGSTON (81): Fritz 19, Brackett 18, Martin 12, Mav. Neal 10, Guillemet 7, Lemons 6, Mac. Neal 6, Bailey 3.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
