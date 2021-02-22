- Advertisement -
Home News Big South Fork Fee increases proposed for Big South Fork
NewsBig South Fork
Updated:

Fee increases proposed for Big South Fork

By Independent Herald

The National Park Service’s proposal for increased fees would apply to campgrounds at Bandy Creek, Blue Heron and Alum Ford, as well as picnic shelter rentals and gazebo rentals.

BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service has proposed several fee increases for the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, and is currently accepting public comments on the proposal.

The proposed fee increases would take effect on May 1.

“Keeping park campgrounds affordable and providing a great experience is our priority,” said Big South Fork NRRA Superintendent Niki S. Nicholas. “We invite everyone to comment on these proposed camping fee increases.”

At Bandy Creek Campground, the fee increases would raise the price of a 30-amp electric hook-up from $25 to $30 per night, the cost of a 50-amp electric hook-up from $32 to $35 per night, and the cost of a group camp site from $125 to $140 per night.

Other campground fee increases include from $20 to $30 at Blue Heron and $5 to $15 at Alum Ford.

The proposal would also increase picnic shelter rental fees from $10 to $30 per day, and create a two-hour reservation block for $120 at the new Blue Heron Overlook Gazebo.

Holders of the America the Beautiful Access and Senior Lifetime passes would continue to receive 50% off the nightly campground fee; however, the discount does not apply to picnic shelter rentals, gazebo rentals or group camping.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The public comment period for the changes began Monday and will continue through March 22.

Comments are only being accepted via mail: Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, Attn: Park Superintendent – Proposed Campground Fee Increases, 4564 Leatherwood Road, Oneida, TN 37841.

The proposal has already drawn a sharp rebuke from the Southern Forest Watch, with board president John Quillen calling the proposed fee increases “outrageous.”

“How do you justify going from $10 to $30 for a picnic table reservation?” Quillen asked.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Update: Suspects identified in BSF pursuit, manhunt

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A pair of fugitives were apprehended in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area late Saturday morning, following a...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida dominates Wartburg to advance to third straight district championship game

Matt Stiltner - 0
Oneida punched their ticket to the District 3-A championship game Wednesday night in a big way, controlling the ballgame from tip to buzzer against...
Read more
Scott

Scott defeats Alcoa, 65-54, for third place finish in District 4-AA

Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — There would be no late-game comeback this time, no end-of-regulation wild shots needed. Scott High made a statement early, then held on for...
Read more
Scott

Overtime heartbreak: Lady Highlanders fall to Kingston in third place game

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The last time Kingston was on Scott High's home court, the Yellow Jackets were victimized by Julia Butts' late-game heroics, as the...
Read more

Related Stories

Big South Fork

Two fugitives captured in the Big South Fork

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A pair of fugitives were apprehended in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area late Saturday morning, following a...
Read more
Big South Fork

NPS says masks required in Big South Fork, other national parks

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service said Monday that facial coverings will now be required inside all of the Big South Fork National...
Read more
Big South Fork

‘Go Big’ in Big South Fork in 2021

Independent Herald - 0
The Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is once again in 2021 encouraging guests of the 125,000-acre national park to “go big,”...
Read more
Big South Fork

Big South Fork seeks volunteer Trailkeepers

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area’s Trail Keeper program is a volunteer partnership for people who love the park’s...
Read more
Big South Fork

Funeral services planned for former Big South Fork archaeologist Tom Des Jean

Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services will be held Thursday at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida for Tom Des Jean, a former archaeologist at the Big South...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Oneida youngsters provide spark in quarterfinal win over Coalfield

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
Statement made. One night after watching their female counterparts struggle with an 8-seed, the Indians’ second group sent a message for years to come: Oneida...
Read more

State reports fewer than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 as decline continues, but the same isn’t true for Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Tuesday reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus across the state, the first time there have been...
Read more

Numbers don’t lie: Scott County Airport has a huge economic impact

Features Independent Herald - 0
Local officials have long bragged that Scott County Airport is second-to-none when it comes to municipal airports in rural America. Now, for the first time,...
Read more

Latest News

Update: Suspects identified in BSF pursuit, manhunt

Local News Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A pair of fugitives were apprehended in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area late Saturday morning, following a...
Read more

Oneida dominates Wartburg to advance to third straight district championship game

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
Oneida punched their ticket to the District 3-A championship game Wednesday night in a big way, controlling the ballgame from tip to buzzer against...
Read more

Scott defeats Alcoa, 65-54, for third place finish in District 4-AA

Scott Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — There would be no late-game comeback this time, no end-of-regulation wild shots needed. Scott High made a statement early, then held on for...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN