Cumberland Byway designated through Scott County

The newly-designated Cumberland Historic Byway traverses Scott County and seven other counties in the Upper Cumberland region.

The byway, which was designated last week as a National Scenic Byway by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, will provide both the route and surrounding communities with greater access to federal grand funding from the National Scenic Byway program and national marketing from the America’s Byways program.

“We are thrilled that the byway was awarded this national recognition,” said Upper Cumberland Development District Dale Hollow RPO Coordinator Mark Dudney. “The national designation represents a collaborative effort by the communities along the route going back for more than a decade. It’s an enormous opportunity for regional cooperation and development.”

The Cumberland National Scenic Byway begins at ath te Cumberland Gap and extends to the Cumberland River, crossing eight counties: Claiborne, Campbell, Scott, Morgan, Fentress, Pickett, Overton and Clay.

The entire route is 156 miles, beginning on U.S. 25E, continuing onto S.R. 63, then U.S. Hwy. 27 to S.R. 52, U.S. Hwy. 127 and S.R. 111.

The route was formed in 2014, when regional leaders began discussing a scenic byway. Kwill Consultants, Farmer Morgan LLC and The Alliance for the Cumberlands led the planning efforts. The leaders envisioned the byway as a means to promote both tourism and economic development, as well as a way to share the scenic landscape of the Cumberlands with travelers.

Members of the Cumberland Historic Byway applied for the national designation in June 2020, citing the historic quality of the route. To be designated a National Scenic Byway, a road must possess at least one of six instrinsic qualities, and possess regional or national significance.

The Cumberland Historic Byway is of four Tennessee routes being recognized nationally, along with the Norris Freeway, the Sequatchie Valley Scenic Byway and the Newfound Gap and Great River Road. Tennessee now has 10 nationally-designated scenic byways.