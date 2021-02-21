- Advertisement -
Updated:

Scott County’s active covid cases are at lowest point in months

By Independent Herald

The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County dipped to a new post-surge low on Sunday: 77.

Sunday’s count of 77 active covid cases locally was six fewer than Saturday, 23 fewer than Friday, and 37 fewer than one week earlier, after the TN Dept. of Health reported just six new cases and 12 recoveries on Sunday.

The 77 active cases were the fewest in Scott County since Oct. 23. That day, there were 76 active cases locally. The number was at 87 just two days later and continued to climb from there, eventually reaching a high of 363 just four days before Christmas as the virus surged through much of November and December.

Sunday’s report of six new cases in Scott County marked the fifth consecutive day that new cases were in the single digits locally. The last time that was accomplished was Oct. 26-Nov. 1, when there were seven consecutive days of fewer than 10 new cases.

Scott County had seen its new cases skyrocket last week, as the Dept. of Health worked to clear a backlog of previously un-assigned cases by tacking them onto the data for the county of each patient’s residence. In one week from Feb. 10 through Feb. 16, there were 390 new cases reported in Scott County.

While it was known that the bulk of those cases were not current cases, it was not known whether they were weeks or months old.

Meanwhile, the number of current cases was going up, as Scott County climbed from 83 active cases on Feb. 4 to 114 on Feb. 14, sparking concerns of a new surge of the virus locally even as the number of new infections continued to plummet elsewhere in Tennessee. Scott County’s covid transmission rate rose to become the highest in the state during that span, according to the University of Tennessee.

In the week since Valentine’s Day, however, the outlook has improved drastically. The Dept. of Health reported just 22 new cases in a five-day span from Wednesday to Sunday. And testing positivity, which had skyrocketed to greater than 35%, began to settle back closer to normal levels.

For the week ending Sunday, testing positivity in Scott County was 18%, with 15 of 85 PCR tests returning positive. However, testing positivity over the past five days, as of Sunday, was only 8.1%. Testing positivity across the state was 7.3% for the week ending Sunday.

Only one of the 22 new cases reported in the past five days, as of Sunday, involved a school-aged child between the ages of five and 18.

There have been at least 2,846 people infected with coronavirus in Scott County, or about 13% of the county’s population. At least 40 people from Scott County have died from the virus, and 53 people have been hospitalized.

Statewide, there were just over 16,000 active cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, down nearly 30% from a week earlier. At one point, just before Christmas, there were more than 80,000 active cases of covid in Tennessee.

There were 1,010 people hospitalized across the state with the virus as of Sunday.

As of Sunday, there had been 4,600 people in Scott County — or about 1 in 5 of the county’s total population — who had received at least one dose of the vaccination for the virus. The vaccine is administered in two doses several weeks apart, and is believed to provide at least 90% effectiveness. Even the first shot is believed to provide up to 50% effectiveness against coronavirus, once the antibodies have had time to develop. As of Sunday, a total of 1,761 Scott Countians, 8% of the population, had been fully vaccinated.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

