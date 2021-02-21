Oneida youngsters provide spark in quarterfinal win over Coalfield

Statement made.

One night after watching their female counterparts struggle with an 8-seed, the Indians’ second group sent a message for years to come: Oneida will remain a team to reckon with upon the graduation of Nathan Bowling, Kolby Morgan and Reece Marcum.

Lacking focus early, Coach Jacob King went to his bench late in the first with his Indians trailing 17-15. All the youngsters did was seize control of the contest, going on a 14-3 run to put Oneida up 29-20 in the middle of the second, sparking the starters upon their return. Once back upon the court, the Indians would extend their lead to 17 points at the break, 42-25. Bowling kept the pressure on the Jackets in the third as Oneida extended their lead to as many as 23 points before settling on a 16-point lead heading into the fourth, 58-42. Any hopes Coalfield had of rallying in the final period were quickly put to rest by Bowling, Morgan and Jeric Huling, as they pushed Oneida’s lead to 72-45 before the youngsters came back on to close out the game en route to a 26-point victory, 81-55.

With the victory, Oneida improves to 18-4 and advances to host fourth-seeded Wartburg Monday night on The Reservation.

Leading the tribe offensively with big first and third periods was Bowling. He would score 18 of his game-high 22 points in those two periods. He would also pull down five rebounds and dish out five assists.

Morgan also had a nice night offensively (despite being constantly double- and triple-teamed in the paint) as he pumped home 16 points while pulling in five rebounds and dishing out three assists. Caden Rector was an instant spark off the bench as he scored 10 points (five in both the second and fourth periods). Huling put together a nice stat line as he scored nine points and doled out seven assists. Rylan Duncan contributed six points and five rebounds to the cause. Mason Keeton’s contribution was a buzzer-beating game changing triple to end the first as he finished with five points, two rebounds, and three assists. Jacob Perry scored five points and pulled three rebounds. The quartet of Marcum, Landon Limburg, Sam Bell, and Hayden Brawner capped off the scoring with two points apiece. Marcum would also pull down three rebounds and took two game-changing charges along the way. Although Zeb Spradlin didn’t score, he pulled down three rebounds in the victory.

Coalfield controlled the tempo in lackluster first, leading most of the way before a Keeton buzzer-beating triple put the Indians on top to stay, 18-17. In the frame, Bowling would start hot as he knocked home a pair of triples in going for eight points in the stanza. Morgan and Duncan would score three points apiece in the frame while Perry knocked down a charity toss.

The youngsters remained hot to start the second as they continued their run to the tune of 11-3 to put the Indians up 29-20. It was Rector leading the charge with five points (including an and-one). Also scoring in this group was the trio of Marcum, Limburg, and Keeton with two points apiece. Once the starters got back on the court, it was Morgan doing most of the damage to help the Indians pull on away to a 17-point lead at the break, 42-25. Morgan would bury two triples on his way to eight points. Perry knocked down a pair of Js and Duncan contributed a charity toss.

Oneida would try to put the game away early in the third as they built a lead as big as 23 points at 50-27 before the Jackets cut it back to 16 points after three, 58-42. Bowling had the hot hand in the frame as he dominated the offensive end to the tune of 10 points (including one triple). The Indians’ remaining six points came via two buckets from Huling and a deuce from Duncan.

The Indians’ trio of Morgan, Huling, and Bowling quickly put the game away in the fourth, helping Oneida build a 72-45 lead before settling for a 26-point victory, 81-55. Morgan and Huling would each score five points in the frame, including and-ones. Bowling also hit the lane on the break for two buckets. Leading the youngsters’ party was Rector with five points (3+2). The Indians’ remaining four points came on buckets by Bell and Brawner.

ONEIDA (81): Keeton 5, Rector 10, Limburg 2, Bell 2, Bowling 22, Perry 5, Morgan 16, Huling 9, Marcum 2, Brawner 2, and Duncan 6.

COALFIELD (55): Conlon 4, Hines 5, Carroll 20, Armstrong 6, Hudson 2, and Burgess 18.