- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Lady Indians advance to championship game for third straight season
SportsOneida
Updated:

Lady Indians advance to championship game for third straight season

By Matt Stiltner

Oneida senior Emily Wisner comes up with a loose ball during the Lady Indians’ District 3-A quarterfinal win over Oakdale at OHS Gymnasium on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

The old adage “defense wins championships” was on full display Saturday night on The Reservation as the Lady Indians used a stingy effort on the defensive end to advance to Tuesday night’s District 3-A championship game. Despite a cold shooting start, the defense limited Midway to a mere 6 points early, allowing the offense time to heat up. Once the O heated up, it was all she wrote as Oneida went on a 45-6 run to put the game away en route to the 30-point victory, 49-19.

With the victory, Oneida improved to 19-6 overall and advances to the District 3-A championship game for the third straight year — a rematch of the 2020 game as the Lady Indians will play Wartburg (an upset winner at Sunbright on Saturday).

Leading the tribe to victory were seniors Gracie Martin and Katelyn Stiltner and their reliable cast of Kelsey Pike, Jacey Manis, Caroline Bell, Emily Wisner, Braelyn Russ, Raylie Bush, and Faith Cross. Martin hit three huge triples in going for a game-high 11 points while pulling down four rebounds and dishing out two assists. Stiltner had a dominant third period (six points and eight rebounds), a frame in which Oneida outscored Midway 20-2, to finish the night just short of a double-double, with eight points, 14 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. The quartet of Pike, Manis, Bell, and Russ would each score six points in a variety of ways. Pike used the drive to score her six while pulling down three rebounds. Russ buried two triples to score her six. Manis used the fast break to score her six (all in the third) while pulling down three rebounds, dishing out two assists, and recording two steals. Bell used her length to create opportunities in the paint and on the break to score her six. Cross had a ginormous fourth period as she scored five points, pulled two rebounds, and recorded six steals in the frame. Despite only scoring a lone free throw, Wisner made a difference on the defensive end as she pulled off acts of thievery on seven occasions. She also dished out four assists.

It took the Lady Indians nearly six minutes to score but once they got untracked it was game, set, match. Trailing 6-0 at the 2-minute left to play in the first Oneida finally got on the board as Martin buried a triple. Pike then knocked down a pair from the stripe before a Bell 15-footer just before the period ended gave Oneida a 7-6 lead after one.

The D kept the clamps on the Green Wave in the second as a few more shots fell. All-told Oneida would outscore Midway 13-4 in the second to take a 20-10 lead into the break. It was Martin leading the way with five points (3+2). Russ came off the bench to bury a triple, Pike and Stiltner finally got a shot to fall in the paint, and Wisner knocked down 1 of 2 at the stripe.

Oneida put the game away in the third (20-2 run to take a 40-12 lead into the fourth) as Stiltner and Manis had themselves a quarter, scoring a combined 12 points with Stiltner pulling eight rebounds (mostly offensive) in the frame. Wisner’s D set the tone as her thievery set up Manis on the break for three easy buckets. Stiltner crashed the offensive glass and hit three 10- to 15-footers for her six points. Oneida got big 3-pointers from Russ and Martin while Pike slashed her way through traffic for a deuce.

The fourth period was a mere formality as Bell quickly put to bed any faint hopes Midway had with four quick points to put Oneida up 44-12. From there, Coach Marv West would empty his bench (allowing all 13 girls in uniform to see the court). Cross took full advantage of her time against the Midway starters, scoring five points powered by her six steals to help the Lady Indians to the 49-19 victory.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

ONEIDA (49): Russ 6, Pike 6, Manis 6, Bell 6, Cross 5, Martin 11, Stiltner 8, and Wisner 1.

MIDWAY (19): Nickell 2, Kile 4, Patterson 7, and Cowell 6.

- Advertisement -
Matt Stiltner
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Scott County’s active covid cases are at lowest point in months

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County dipped to a new post-surge low on Sunday: 77. Sunday's count of 77 active covid cases...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida youngsters provide spark in quarterfinal win over Coalfield

Matt Stiltner - 0
Statement made. One night after watching their female counterparts struggle with an 8-seed, the Indians’ second group sent a message for years to come: Oneida...
Read more
Oneida

Lady Indians advance to championship game for third straight season

Matt Stiltner - 0
The old adage “defense wins championships” was on full display Saturday night on The Reservation as the Lady Indians used a stingy effort on...
Read more
Local News

Covid cases being reported in Scott County drop significantly

Independent Herald - 0
The number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Scott County have dropped dramatically over the past several days, with only 12 new cases...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Oneida youngsters provide spark in quarterfinal win over Coalfield

Matt Stiltner - 0
Statement made. One night after watching their female counterparts struggle with an 8-seed, the Indians’ second group sent a message for years to come: Oneida...
Read more
Scott

Scott High falls to Kingston in district semifinals, 63-47

Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — The last time arch rivals Scott High and Kingston met in Roane County, the Yellow Jackets needed a bail-out call with 1.8...
Read more
Scott

Lady Highlanders fall to Fulton in District 4-AA semifinals

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — Scott High's quest for its first district championship game appearance in nearly 25 years came up short here Friday, as the Lady...
Read more
Sports

Friday preview: Oneida-Coalfield elimination game, Scott teams try for trip to championship game

Independent Herald - 0
The District 3-A and District 4-AA tournaments continue tonight, with three of four local teams in action. Oneida's boys will host Coalfield in the...
Read more
Scott

Scott High donates $2,100 to families of slain Austin-East students

Ben Garrett - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Prior to a moment of silence for three slain Austin-East students at the beginning of Thursday's District 4-AA tournament game at Highlander...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

South Doyle denies Lady Highlanders one last non-district win

Scott Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — It was a frustrating night for Scott High in southern Knox County on Friday. The Lady Highlanders saw their senior guards — Callie...
Read more

State reports fewer than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 as decline continues, but the same isn’t true for Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Tuesday reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus across the state, the first time there have been...
Read more

More snow in the forecast for Wednesday night

Eye to the Sky Independent Herald - 0
Our break from wintry precipitation may be short-lived, with the National Weather Service forecasting accumulating snow and sleet for Wednesday night. Not that it feels much...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County’s active covid cases are at lowest point in months

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County dipped to a new post-surge low on Sunday: 77. Sunday's count of 77 active covid cases...
Read more

Oneida youngsters provide spark in quarterfinal win over Coalfield

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
Statement made. One night after watching their female counterparts struggle with an 8-seed, the Indians’ second group sent a message for years to come: Oneida...
Read more

Lady Indians advance to championship game for third straight season

Oneida Matt Stiltner - 0
The old adage “defense wins championships” was on full display Saturday night on The Reservation as the Lady Indians used a stingy effort on...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN