Updated:

Two fugitives captured in the Big South Fork

By Independent Herald

BANDY CREEK — A pair of fugitives were apprehended in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area late Saturday morning, following a pursuit and manhunt that stretched across parts of two days.

Although details were scarce, the incident began Friday evening. National Park Service rangers from the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area were joined by law enforcement officers from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida Police Department in their pursuit of two suspects.

The NPS has not yet released the names of the suspects or what they’re being accused of, except to say that criminal charges are pending.

The National Park Service on Saturday morning urged visitors to the Big South Fork to steer clear of the Leatherwood Ford and East Rim Overlook areas, due to the ongoing investigation. A short time later, at about 11 a.m., the suspects were successfully apprehended in an area near S.R. 297 at the east entrance to the national park.

“The Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is very appreciative of all the support by Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida Police Department in the pursuit and ultimate capture of two fugitives in the park over the past two days, “ BSF Superintendent Niki S. Nicholas said in a statement.

Independent Herald
