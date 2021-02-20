Covid cases being reported in Scott County drop significantly

The number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Scott County have dropped dramatically over the past several days, with only 12 new cases being reported in the past 72 hours, as of Friday.

The TN Dept. of Health reported four new Covid-19 cases in Scott County each day on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Prior to Wednesday, at least 40 cases had been reported five times in six days, and a whopping 390 cases had been reported in a 7-day period ending Tuesday.

It was believed that the vast majority of those cases were not current, due to the Dept. of Health sorting through a backlog of cases that had previously not been assigned to specific counties. However, it was not known whether the cases were weeks or months old, and it was also not known how many of the cases were current.

Current cases have been up in recent days, as Scott County’s number of active cases increased from a low of 83 on Feb. 4 to 114 on Feb. 14.

As of Friday, active cases had declined to 100.

At one point, in late December, there were as many as 363 active cases of the virus in Scott County.

In keeping with recent trends, most of the new cases reported in the past 72 hours have been probable cases. Of the 12, only three — or 25% — were listed as confirmed cases.

Testing positivity has also declined over the past three days, down to 11%. For the 7-day period ending Friday, testing positivity was 26%.

The Dept. of Health reported Scott County’s 42nd coronavirus-related death on Thursday, and the county’s 53rd coronavirus-related hospitalization on Friday.

Statewide, the number of cases of covid being reported remains low. There were 17,457 active cases as of Friday, the fewest since Oct. 10. Testing positivity for the past seven days has dropped to 6.2%. The number of people hospitalized due to covid, which was more than 3,000 as recently as early January, was 973 as of Friday.

Back at home, only 1 of the 12 new cases reported in the past 72 hours in Scott County has been in a school-aged child, ages five to 18. For the week ending Friday, there were 25 new cases in school-aged children in Scott County. However, many of those were likely old cases that were being newly assigned to Scott County. While there’s no way to know from the state’s data how old those cases are, some may have even been from before school started in August.

Despite the recent improvements, the covid transmission rate in Scott County remains the second-highest in the state, as measured by the University of Tennessee. The university’s data center reported Scott County’s transmission rate at 1.07 on Friday, second only to Unicoi County’s 1.15. Scott County was one of just five counties statewide with a transmission rate of 1.0 or greater.