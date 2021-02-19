- Advertisement -
Scott High donates $2,100 to families of slain Austin-East students

By Ben Garrett

HUNTSVILLE — Prior to a moment of silence for three slain Austin-East students at the beginning of Thursday’s District 4-AA tournament game at Highlander Gymnasium, Scott High Principal Melissa Rector announced that the school would be making a financial donation to the families of those students.

Scott High — which defeated Austin-East 56-44 in Thursday’s game, ending the Roadrunners’ season — donated $700 to each of the three families.

Three Austin-East students have been killed in the past three weeks, all of them shot to death as violence has surged in East Knoxville.

Fifteen-year-old Janaria Muhammad became the third student to be killed in a three-week span on Tuesday, when she was shot to death near Cherry Street. She was a freshman at Austin-East.

Prior to that, 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr. was shot and killed while leaving school. His classmate, 15-year-old Justin Taylor, was shot and killed by a friend two weeks earlier.

Knox County School Board member Evetty Satterfield, an Austin-East graduate who lives near the school, said at a community meeting on Tuesday that she hears gunshots every night from her home not far from the high school.

“This is not the first student we’ve lost,” Satterfield said. “This is not new for this community. It’s hard. It’s hard.”

Knoxville Chief of Police Eve Thomas had already said that violence has reached a crisis point in the city, with 12 homicides already in 2021.

Austin-East is on a virtual schedule this week to allow teachers and students time to process the grief.

The weight of the repeated killings seemed apparent during Thursday’s first round district tournament game at Highlander Gymnasium. While the Roadrunners put forth a formidable effort, at one point cutting a 16-point Scott High lead to just seven in the third quarter, they seemed at times to be going through the motions of playing basketball. There was an air of somberness around the A-E bench. Few Roadrunner fans were in attendance at the game, with only a light smattering of applause — and occasionally none at all — when A-E scored a bucket.

Scott High head coach Jordan Jeffers and Austin-East head coach Marcus Stanton embraced before the game, following a moment of silence in honor of the three slain students.

Scott and Austin-East are on-again, off-again rivals in football and basketball, but Thursday’s game will likely be the last between the two schools in either sport for at least the next four years. TSSAA realignment will place the two schools in separate districts for the next cycle, which begins this fall.

Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

