Tournament Central: Postseason basketball information

The 2021 high school basketball postseason begins with the Oneida Lady Indians and the Oneida Indians as the No. 1 seeds in District 3-A, the Scott High Lady Highlanders the No. 3 seed in District 4-AA girls, and the Scott High Highlanders the No. 4 seed in District 4-AA boys.

District 3-A Girls

Wednesday, Feb. 17

No. 9 Rockwood at No. 8 Oakdale, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Rockwood/Oakdale at No. 1 Oneida, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Oliver Springs at No. 2 Sunbright, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Coalfield at No. 3 Wartburg, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Midway at No. 4 Harriman, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Semifinal #1, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal #2, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Championship game, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation game, 6:30 p.m.

District 3-A Boys

Wednesday, Feb. 17

No. 9 Coalfield at No. 8 Oakdale, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Coalfield/Oakdale at No. 1 Oneida, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Oliver Springs at No. 2 Harriman, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Midway at No. 3 Sunbright, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Rockwood at No. 4 Wartburg, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 22

Semifinal #1, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal #2, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Championship game, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation game, 6:30 p.m.

District 4-AA Girls

Thursday, Feb. 18

No. 5 Austin-East at No. 4 Kingston, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

No. 3 Scott at No. 2 Fulton, 5:30 p.m.

Austin-East/Kingston at No. 1 Alcoa, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 22

Consolation game, TBA

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Consolation game, TBA

District 4-AA Boys

Thursday, Feb. 18

No. 5 Austin-East at No. 4 Scott, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Austin-East/Scott at No. 1 Kingston, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Alcoa at No. 2 Fulton, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 22

Consolation game, TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Championship game, TBD