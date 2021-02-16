Scott County’s covid transmission rate is the state’s highest

Scott County is once again over 100 active cases of coronavirus, as the prevalence of the virus is on the increase once again in the local community.

After dropping from a high of 363 active cases on Dec. 21 to a low of 83 active cases on Feb. 4, Scott County’s active case count was up to 112 as of Monday, according to the TN Dept. of Health.

Statewide, the same trend isn’t holding true. The Dept. of Health is reporting a relatively low number of new cases each day, and active cases have plummeted to just 23,593 — down from a high of more than 85,000 that was recovered on Dec. 21, the same day active cases peaked in Scott County.

It isn’t clear how many new cases of the virus are being recorded in Scott County. The Dept. of Health has added a significant number of new cases in recent days, but most of those are believed to be not current.

As of Monday, there had been 310 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scott County in the past five days — the highest 5-day total since the pandemic began. But the Dept. of Health also reported 289 newly recovered or inactive cases during that same 5-day span, which is also be the most since the pandemic began.

Although the Dept. of Health — which has been notoriously reticent to provide clarification of its data — did not offer an explanation for the high number of new cases, it is believed that the state agency is going through a process of assigning previously unsorted cases to counties of residence. During the same 5-day period that Scott County’s new cases jumped significantly, the total number of Covid-19 cases listed by the Dept. of Health as “pending” — meaning they had not been assigned to a county — dropped from more than 25,000 to just under 17,000.

If that assumption is true, it doesn’t change the overall numbers for Scott County; at least 2,772 people here have been infected with the virus, or close to 13% of the local population. But it does not mean that all the new cases are occurring now. Rather, they’re at least two weeks old — and could be months old.

An overwhelming majority of the new cases reported in the past five days have been probable cases. A total of 86% of the new cases — 266 out of 310 — are probable cases. That’s more than twice the percentage of Scott County’s cases that have been listed as probable since the first of November, and that number already far exceeded the statewide percentage of probable cases.

Still, the number of active cases in Scott County is an indication that the prevalence of the virus is increasing. An even greater indicator is an increase in testing positivity. For the 7-day period ending Monday, testing positivity in Scott County was 36% — and rising. Rising testing positivity in late October was the first indicator of a looming surge of the virus in Scott County, and the current testing positivity is on the same scale as testing positivity in Scott County in November and December, when the virus was raging.

Statewide, testing positivity for the last seven days is only 7.2%.

Scott County’s coronavirus transmission rate — as mapped by the University of Tennessee — became the highest in the state on Monday, at 1.06. Scott County was one of only nine counties statewide with a transmission rate greater than 1.0.

A transmission rate greater than 1.0 means the prevalence of a virus is growing larger and new infections are increasing; when it’s smaller than 1.0, it means the disease’s prevalence is in decline.

There have been at least 41 deaths linked to Covid-19 in Scott County, but none in the past five days as of Monday. The Dept. of Health reported Scott County’s 52nd hospitalization linked to coronavirus on Monday.

There have been 47 new cases of coronavirus in school-aged children reported in Scott County in the past seven days. However, that number likely includes some of the backlog of cases that have been newly attributed to Scott County — meaning that not all of them, and perhaps not even most of them, are current cases. For the 7-day period ending Monday, cases in children ages five to 18 made up 15% of total cases reported in Scott County. That was down from 18% one week earlier.

Statewide, the virus remains very much in decline. The number of people currently hospitalized with covid has dropped to just over 1,000 as of Monday. At the peak in early January, more than 3,000 people were hospitalized with the virus.

In the East Tennessee region, which includes Knoxville and surrounding areas, including Scott County, there were 221 people hospitalized in the region’s 19 hospitals with coronavirus as of Monday, down from a peak of nearly 800 in early January.