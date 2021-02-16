- Advertisement -
Updated:

More snow in the forecast for Wednesday night

By Independent Herald

Our break from wintry precipitation may be short-lived, with the National Weather Service forecasting accumulating snow and sleet for Wednesday night.

Not that it feels much like a break. Temperatures are bitterly cold today. Wind chill values are in the single digits across the northern Cumberland Plateau, and the high temperature in and around Oneida isn’t expected to get much above 20 degrees today. We’ll plunge into the lower teens tonight.

Our temperature is expected to warm through the 30s tomorrow, which will give shaded back roads that are still slick in spots an opportunity to thaw before the next round of wintry precipitation arrives Wednesday night.

Local schools are closed again tomorrow, and if the forecast for Wednesday night proves true, there isn’t going to be school on Thursday, either.

The National Weather Service’s forecast is currently for 1-3 inches of snow and sleet on Wednesday night, before a changeover to rain on Thursday.

Here’s the setup: The air mass that was in place over the weekend was too warm to support snow, which is why we saw rain and freezing rain for several days. Last night, a cold front finally ushered in some of the arctic air that has been encamped over the nation’s mid section, which allowed a little snow this morning. Although surface temperatures will warm through the 30s on Wednesday, temperatures will remain cold enough aloft that we will see precipitation from the next storm system begin as snow on Wednesday night. As the night progresses, snow is expected to slowly give way to sleet, as the cold air mass erodes from the top down. Early in the day on Thursday, sleet is expected to change over to rain.

There are some models that are still showing impressive snow totals for Scott County and the northern Cumberland Plateau with this next storm, which we’ll detail here with the disclaimer that they’re almost certainly wrong.

Last night, the ECMWF and GFS models — perhaps the two global models that are historically the most accurate — were showing 6 to 10 inches of snow for Scott County. The GFS (a global model maintained by the National Weather Service) has since backed off those projections, but the ECMWF (the European counterpart to the GFS, operated by the European equivalent of the National Weather Service) is holding firm, showing 7 to 8 inches of snow for Scott County. The short-range HRRR (a high-resolution model operated by the NWS) has jumped on-board this solution, as well, and is showing more than half a foot of snow for Scott County.

So why are these totals likely wrong? Two reasons: One, temperatures will be warm enough on Thursday to support a changeover to rain. In fact, it looks like we’ll get to at least 40 degrees on Thursday. Even if models are over-estimating surface temperatures like they were with the winter storm just past, we’ll still be too warm for precipitation to remain snow. And, two, those models aren’t accounting for the sleet that will fall Wednesday night. It’s not clear at this point exactly how quickly snow will give way to sleet, but it will probably happen at some point.

That’s not to say that there’s nothing to be concerned about. Sleet doesn’t cause power outages or tree damage, but it certainly causes road conditions to deteriorate. In fact, an inch of sleet can be worse for traction on roadways than a couple of inches of snow. It’s also possible that we could see warmer temperatures aloft cause frozen precipitation to change over to rain while surface temperatures are still below freezing, which would give us another shot at freezing rain, but the high-end possibilities for ice don’t look to be more than a tenth of an inch or so, which isn’t enough to cause much tree damage or power outages.

Right now, the forecast remains very complicated, as the battle between warmer air to the east and arctic air to the west sets up right over the northern plateau region. Our temperatures won’t be able to get much below freezing Wednesday night, and they’ll then hold steady or even increase through the night, giving way to a relatively quick changeover to rain on Thursday. What happens in the interim before the warmer temperatures take hold will determine how much snow, sleet and freezing rain we see in this region before we eventually see just plain old rain (and maybe a lot of it) Thursday morning and afternoon.

By Thursday evening, a cold front will move through and usher much colder air back in, and we’ll eventually see rain transition back to snow. At this point, significant accumulations appear unlikely for Thursday night.

If road conditions deteriorate Wednesday night — which will happen if the National Weather Service’s current forecast of 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet proves true — they should improve relatively quickly on Thursday thanks to the warming temperatures and rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Watch is likely forthcoming from the NWS if the current forecast holds, perhaps as soon as Tuesday afternoon. But expect some fairly dramatic changes to the forecast over the next 24 hours, for better or worse.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered a substitute for advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
