Ice storm begins to wind down; some remain without power

A winter storm that brought freezing rain, power outages and multiple rounds of deteriorating road conditions to the northern Cumberland Plateau region is winding down tonight, even as utility crews continue working — and will do so throughout the night — to restore power throughout Scott County.

A Winter Storm Warning that was to have been in effect will through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning was canceled, with only minor accumulations of freezing rain and perhaps some sleet and snow possible overnight. For the most part, the precipitation is winding down, and what remains now are cold temperatures.

Colder air was expected to stream into the Cumberland Plateau region after midnight Tuesday morning, after being trapped west of the plateau for the past several days, creating concerns for those who are without power. Temperatures hovered near freezing for much of Scott County at midnight, but are expected to be in the teens by daybreak. Temperatures won’t warm much through the day on Tuesday; the National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 21 degrees, followed by a low of 14 Tuesday night.

Last weekend, when many local residents experienced power outages that stretched on for as long as a couple of days in some instances, temperatures never got as cold as they’re expected to be over the next 36 hours.

Road conditions late Monday evening were surprisingly good, all things considered. Temperatures remained at or slightly above freezing as moderate rain fell across Scott County Monday evening. That allowed secondary streets that had been stubbornly slow to improve during the day on Monday to finally show major improvements; state roads that had been treated had long since been passable.

The exit of persistent rainfall ahead of the arrival of colder temperatures was expected to prevent road conditions from becoming as bad overnight as they might otherwise have become, but the National Weather Service warned that the rapidly falling temperatures would cause “flash freezing” of residual moisture on roadways, resulting in black ice — especially on bridges and overpasses.

The feeling through Oneida’s retail district as the sun set earlier Monday evening was almost surreal. Walmart and McDonald’s were open, but most other businesses were closed and had long since sent their employees home, leaving the Four Lane mostly deserted. At the fast food giant, a drive-thru line stretched through the parking lot and into the adjacent Walmart parking lot — partly because of a lack of options and partly because folks without electricity at home were picking up dinner.

- Story Continues Below -

Ironically, perhaps, it was as temperatures warmed and ice began to melt that problems began to occur. Tree limbs in pockets of Scott County — such as Pine Hill and parts of West Oneida — had been perilously close to their weight limit for more than 24 hours, and the combination of melting ice and increasing winds from an approaching cold front proved to be more than they could handle.

Mark Martin, a resident of the Pine Hill community, had posted several updates on Facebook. It was in Pine Hill east of town — which is at a higher elevation than Oneida proper — that ice accumulated more over the weekend, along with select other pockets that were mostly elevation-dependent or otherwise dependent on the terrain. Those areas — Pine Hill and West Oneida — seemed to be an indicator of what might be in store for other parts of Scott County’s northern half if conditions headed south. Martin had posted several photos of fallen tree limbs that had succumbed to the weight of the ice. Just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, he posted that elevated surfaces — including the tree tops — were beginning to thaw at Pine Hill. Then, less than an hour later, a huge tree fell across the power lines and the roadway at the entrance to his subdivision, and the lights went out.

Most of Scott County lost power simultaneously a little later as a major TVA feed went offline. Only residents in southern Scott County still had power. The agency and Plateau Electric Cooperative crews worked quickly to restore service, first in Huntsville and then in Oneida. Most of Scott County was without power for less than an hour.

But by then tree limbs had begun to fall onto power lines in other places on Pine Hill and elsewhere, and sporadic power outages were being reported in many different areas from Huntsville north. PEC was giving a play-by-play update on social media as their crews restored power.

By just before midnight, PEC was working on a pole replacement at Pine Hill to get power back on to residents there, and other crews were working in the Litton Road, Locust Lane, Clay Boyatt, Raccoon Loop, Fed Phillips Road and Grave Hill areas of West Oneida.

Schools will remain closed on Tuesday, and shaded roads that are slick will likely have a difficult time recovering through the day due to the cold temperatures. A warming trend will begin on Wednesday, but another storm system will approach the region by the middle of the week, and forecasters say wintry precipitation will again be possible before heavy rains move into the region with milder temperatures on Thursday, then giving way to the potential for light accumulating snowfall Thursday night.

The winter storm actually began in Scott County Friday night, when ice began to accumulate on elevated surfaces due to a mix of freezing fog and freezing drizzle. Many roads were slick by Saturday morning, but improved through the day.

Sunday morning saw another round of slick road conditions, though they rapidly improved as the sun climbed higher in the sky, even though cloud cover remained in place and temperatures refused to budge much from the freezing mark.

Sunday night brought easily the worst road conditions to the region, with nearly all secondary streets and backroads ice-covered and treacherous by sunrise Monday morning. It took a while, but road conditions slowly improved through the day on Monday. As moderate to heavy rain moved into the region late Monday afternoon, temperatures finally hit the freezing mark and melting began to occur.

In a Special Weather Statement issued tonight, the National Weather Service warns of the possibility of black ice as temperatures grow colder through the night, and also warns that cold temperatures and gusty winds will produce single-digit wind chill across the northern Cumberland Plateau Tuesday morning.