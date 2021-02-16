- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Fewer than two dozen remain without power
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Fewer than two dozen remain without power

By Independent Herald

A utility pole that required replacement by Plateau Electric Cooperative crews in the wake of a winter storm that resulted in freezing rain throughout Scott County on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 | Photo: Plateau Electric Cooperative

Power is quickly being restored throughout Scott County, as Plateau Electric Cooperative crews work to repair damages that resulted from the winter storm impacting the region on Sunday and Monday.

As of late Tuesday morning, fewer than two dozen homes remained without power in Scott County, as Plateau Electric crews made a “final push” to restore service. PEC crews were being aided by crews from Clinton Utility District and LaFollette Utilities. They were also assisted overnight by Galloway crews.

By daybreak Tuesday morning, there were fewer than four dozen customers without power, after crews worked throughout the night to restore service. At that point, PEC said it had four broken poles that awaited replacement. In some instances, it said, daylight was needed to make repairs. In another instance, a dozer was required so that crews could get access to the pole that needed to be replaced.

“Some of these men have been working since yesterday morning with no rest to restore power to our members,” PEC said of its crews.

A major power outage occurred Monday afternoon as TVA lost a major feed to Scott County. While that outage was quickly resolved, isolated power outages began to occur as melting ice began to cause tree damage that knocked out power in various parts of the county.

Road conditions are improving in the aftermath of the winter storm, which wound down during the night with light snow showers Tuesday morning. Travel conditions will continue to improve through the day, though shaded areas are likely to have slick spots that persist into Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to warm above freezing.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Sports

Tournament Central: Postseason basketball information

Independent Herald - 0
The 2021 high school basketball postseason begins with the Oneida Lady Indians and the Oneida Indians as the No. 1 seeds in District 3-A,...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s covid transmission rate is the state’s highest

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County is once again over 100 active cases of coronavirus, as the prevalence of the virus is on the increase once again in...
Read more
Local News

County commissioners will consider two candidates for assessor of property vacancy

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Commission will choose a new assessor of property when it meets virtually Tuesday evening. Commissioners have two applicants to choose from:...
Read more
Local News

Fewer than two dozen remain without power

Independent Herald - 0
Power is quickly being restored throughout Scott County, as Plateau Electric Cooperative crews work to repair damages that resulted from the winter storm impacting...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Scott County’s covid transmission rate is the state’s highest

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County is once again over 100 active cases of coronavirus, as the prevalence of the virus is on the increase once again in...
Read more
Local News

County commissioners will consider two candidates for assessor of property vacancy

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Commission will choose a new assessor of property when it meets virtually Tuesday evening. Commissioners have two applicants to choose from:...
Read more
Local News

Ice storm begins to wind down; some remain without power

Independent Herald - 0
A winter storm that brought freezing rain, power outages and multiple rounds of deteriorating road conditions to the northern Cumberland Plateau region is winding...
Read more
Local News

Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The number of active coronavirus cases continues to increase in Scott County, even as it continues to drop statewide. There are now more than...
Read more
Local News

Scott sees jump in new covid cases; two deaths reported

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County saw its highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases in over a month on Wednesday, even as the number of active cases...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott uses late 18-4 run to snag non-district win at Class AAA Campbell County

Scott Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Scott High used an 18-4 run late in the game to pick up a 44-42 win over Campbell County on Thursday, getting...
Read more

Notebook: A look at where teams stand as the postseason begins

Sports Ben Garrett - 0
The high school basketball season is complete, and the postseason is about to get underway. The Oneida Lady Indians will open district tournament play...
Read more

Winter storm update: Freezing rain potential remains

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Scott, Morgan and Campbell counties through today and tonight, as a complex storm system continues to...
Read more

Latest News

Tournament Central: Postseason basketball information

Sports Independent Herald - 0
The 2021 high school basketball postseason begins with the Oneida Lady Indians and the Oneida Indians as the No. 1 seeds in District 3-A,...
Read more

Scott County’s covid transmission rate is the state’s highest

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County is once again over 100 active cases of coronavirus, as the prevalence of the virus is on the increase once again in...
Read more

County commissioners will consider two candidates for assessor of property vacancy

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Commission will choose a new assessor of property when it meets virtually Tuesday evening. Commissioners have two applicants to choose from:...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN