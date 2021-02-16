Fewer than two dozen remain without power

Power is quickly being restored throughout Scott County, as Plateau Electric Cooperative crews work to repair damages that resulted from the winter storm impacting the region on Sunday and Monday.

As of late Tuesday morning, fewer than two dozen homes remained without power in Scott County, as Plateau Electric crews made a “final push” to restore service. PEC crews were being aided by crews from Clinton Utility District and LaFollette Utilities. They were also assisted overnight by Galloway crews.

By daybreak Tuesday morning, there were fewer than four dozen customers without power, after crews worked throughout the night to restore service. At that point, PEC said it had four broken poles that awaited replacement. In some instances, it said, daylight was needed to make repairs. In another instance, a dozer was required so that crews could get access to the pole that needed to be replaced.

“Some of these men have been working since yesterday morning with no rest to restore power to our members,” PEC said of its crews.

A major power outage occurred Monday afternoon as TVA lost a major feed to Scott County. While that outage was quickly resolved, isolated power outages began to occur as melting ice began to cause tree damage that knocked out power in various parts of the county.

Road conditions are improving in the aftermath of the winter storm, which wound down during the night with light snow showers Tuesday morning. Travel conditions will continue to improve through the day, though shaded areas are likely to have slick spots that persist into Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to warm above freezing.