County commissioners will consider two candidates for assessor of property vacancy

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Commission will choose a new assessor of property when it meets virtually Tuesday evening.

Commissioners have two applicants to choose from: Tiffany Jeffers and Heather Sexton. Both women formally filed paperwork to declare their candidacy for the position and met the qualifications required by the State of Tennessee.

The commission will meet virtually via Zoom videoconferencing technology on Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m. Each applicant is expected to participate in a question-and-answer session with the 14-member commission before their candidacy is formally considered.

The 14-member county legislative body is tasked with finding a replacement for Tony Sexton, who died in December, just three months after beginning his second four-year term in office. The appointee will serve until the next election, in August 2022, at which point the assessor of property office will be placed on the ballot. The assessor’s office will be back on the ballot again in August 2024 as part of its normal cycle.

Heather Sexton is the daughter of Tony Sexton. Tiffany Jeffers is the deputy assessor of property who is a long-time employee of the office. She worked under Sexton’s predecessor, Steve Thompson, before Sexton was elected in 2016.

Commissioners will also choose a new director for the Scott County Ambulance Service when they meet on Tuesday. They’re replacing Jim Reed, who recently retired.

As is the case with the assessor of property vacancy, commissioners will have two applicants to choose from for EMS director: Rick Russ and Jamie Byrd.

Byrd is the interim director of the ambulance service, a paramedic who was promoted to that role following Reed’s retirement. Russ is a former paramedic of the ambulance service who resigned last year. He is also a former county commissioner in the 4th District.

Unlike the assessor of property’s office, the EMS director is not an elected position.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
