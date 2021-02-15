- Advertisement -
Updated:

Winter storm update: Freezing rain potential remains

By Ben Garrett

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Scott, Morgan and Campbell counties through today and tonight, as a complex storm system continues to impact much of Tennessee and brings freezing rain potential to the northern Cumberland Plateau region.

Road conditions became hazardous overnight, and many businesses in Scott County are closed today, as are local school systems, the TN College of Applied Technology, and the Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau.

Road conditions have begun to improve today and will continue to do so, but are likely to deteriorate again this evening once the sun begins to set.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that while freezing rain remains in the forecast for today and tonight, the greatest threat for ice accumulation has shifted west of the Cumberland Plateau. In fact, all major models keep the bulk of freezing rain west of Scott County, showing only a few hundredths of an inch of additional ice accumulation here through today and tonight, with the exception of the far northwest corner of the county.

With that said, the National Weather Service is not completely sold on what the models are showing. In the latest forecast discussion, published just before 11 a.m., meteorologists at the NWS’s Morristown office noted that temperatures are running a little lower than models suggested they would be, and said: “Believe areas near and NW of Oneida will see significant accumulation of freezing rain this evening with temperatures remaining at or below freezing for most, if not the entire duration, of the event.”

Temperatures are going to be critical because every major model is showing at least half an inch of rain falling across all of Scott County through today and tonight. In other words, lack of precipitation isn’t the reason models have shifted the freezing rain threat west of the region; temperatures are. But if models are struggling to resolve the shallow nature of the cold air mass, and temperatures bust on the low side, it’s still very possible that enough ice accumulates to cause at least isolated power outages later today and tonight.

The HRRR is showing most of Scott County, from Oneida south, in the upper 30s by 1 p.m. this afternoon. By 4 p.m. it has the entire county above freezing, and many locations climbing well into the 40s. It isn’t until 7 p.m., after sunset, that it starts to show northern parts of the county dropping back below freezing.

The NWS isn’t buying that outlook. Its forecasted high temperature is 32 degrees for Oneida, and it has the rest of Scott County remaining closer to freezing. For Robbins, the forecasted high is 34 degrees.

If temperatures warm above freezing, not only will rain that is falling not be accumulating as ice, but ice that is already on trees and power lines will be able to at least partially melt. That’s the best-case scenario.

The worst-case scenario is that some areas never get above freezing today. Roads will melt as the sun continues to rise through the sky, but most ice will remain on trees and power lines.

As long as temperatures remain close to or at freezing, not all rain that falls will accumulate. Optimal conditions for ice accretion kick in when temperatures are in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. But there should be ample precipitation falling, if models prove correct.

At this point, widespread power outages don’t seem likely in Scott County. However, if we see a quarter of an inch of additional ice accumulate this afternoon with temperatures remaining below freezing throughout the day, isolated power outages will likely begin to occur in areas that have received the most freezing rain. This would include areas like Pine Hill and other areas of elevation around Oneida, along with parts of West Oneida.

As for roads: As mentioned previously, conditions will improve through the day today. The sun will see to that, even though there will be ample cloud cover. Just because the sun is hidden from our view doesn’t mean that it isn’t doing its job. It has thermal penetrating power, especially by mid February as it rises higher in the sky. Temperatures can be cold enough and precipitation rates can be high enough to offset the sun’s impact — as we saw yesterday in parts of southeastern Kentucky — but temperatures will be at least near freezing throughout Scott County today. Tonight, though, will be a different story. Temperatures will plunge through the 20s and into the upper teens, and any precipitation that falls will freeze on roadways. Travel is expected to be hazardous once again tonight.

Just how much conditions will improve tomorrow remains to be seen, with high temperatures expected to be in the upper 20s. There will be some improvements to roads, but shaded areas that don’t see much sun likely won’t clear up until Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to be near 40.

In other words, you can count on schools being closed again on Tuesday, and there’s a good possibility that conditions may warrant another “snow day” on Wednesday, as well.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered a substitute for advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
