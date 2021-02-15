- Advertisement -
Updated:

South Doyle denies Lady Highlanders one last non-district win

By Independent Herald

Scott High sophomore Annalyne Woodward looks for a teammate to pass the ball to during a game against Pigeon Forge at Highlander Gymnasium on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 | Matt Boyatt/IH

KNOXVILLE — It was a frustrating night for Scott High in southern Knox County on Friday.

The Lady Highlanders saw their senior guards — Callie Carson and Julia Butts — in foul trouble throughout the night. And they saw South Doyle’s phenomenal point guard, Terryauna Griffin, score 32 points.

But, ultimately, it was the free throw line that was the biggest storyline of the night, as the Cherokees used an overwhelming advantage there to escape with a 44-36 win, denying the Lady Highlanders their second road win over a Class AAA team in as many nights.

Carson and Butts would both foul out of the game. Both were scoreless until the fourth quarter, when they combined for three 3-pointers and 11 points as the Lady Highlanders trimmed a 10-point South Doyle lead to just two. But the whistles kept coming, and both were ultimately forced to the bench with their fifth foul.

South Doyle went to the free throw line 24 times in the second half. Scott High did not shoot a free throw in the second half.

That was ultimately the difference in the ballgame. Even though the Cherokees did not shoot their free throws particularly well, it was enough of an advantage to push them over the top. For the game, they were 13 of 26 from the line, while the Lady Highlanders were 3 of 6 from the line.

All six of the Lady Highlanders’ free throws were attempted in the second quarter, and all by Annalyne Woodward.

Woodward had a huge first half for Scott, scoring all 11 of her points in the first two periods.

In fact, the first half of Friday’s game was mostly about Woodward vs. Griffith. It was a 15-13 score at halftime, and each of them had all but two of their team’s points. Julie Lawson had two for Scott High; Makayla Wilkerson hit a pair of free throws for South Doyle.

The third quarter saw South Doyle start to pull away, mostly thanks to Griffitn. She was the only player on her team with a field goal until Wilkerson scored twice in the fourth quarter. She scored seven points in the third quarter, despite going only 1 of 8 from the free throw line, to help her team open up a sizable lead for the first time.

Rachel Garrett had a 3-point shot and finished with five points to help the Lady Highlanders trim into the deficit, but those were the only points the team would score in the third, as the Cherokees opened up an 8-point lead.

The fourth quarter saw Scott finally start to catch fire. In addition to Butts and Carson, the freshman Lawson scored five points, and Jalin Young also hit a shot.

But, ultimately, South Doyle got to the free throw line enough to hang on for the win. Both of Scott High’s guards were on the bench with foul trouble before the end of the first half, and Butts had four fouls by the end of the third quarter. South Doyle was in the double-bonus for the second half before the third quarter was over; Scott never got into the bonus in the second half.

SCOTT (36): Woodward 11, Lawson 7, Butts 6, Carson 5, Garrett 5, Young 2.

SOUTH DOYLE (44): Griffin 32, Wilkerson 9, Burgess 2, Goddard 1.

Independent Herald
Independent Herald
