Scott High closes the regular season on a 7-game winning streak

KNOXVILLE — Trey Morrow scored 26 points, pulled down 13 rebounds, and finished 7 of 8 from the free throw line to pace Scott High to a 51-37 win over South Doyle here Friday evening, as the Highlanders ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak.

Morrow was the only Highlander to score in double figures, but he was the only one who needed to, as Scott High used smothering defense to shut down the Cherokees’ offensive attack.

South Doyle was coming off a 56-52 win over Fulton — a team that has vexed the Highlanders the past two seasons — 72 hours earlier. But in Friday’s game, the Cherokees did not have an answer for Scott High’s defense. The didn’t break 20 points until late in the third quarter, and the game was never really in doubt.

Scott High did not have a banner night on offense, shooting just 43% and going 58% from the free throw line. But the Highlanders were able to play well enough to keep South Doyle at arm’s length. Cash Tucker had eight points and eight rebounds, along with four assists, two blocked shots and three steals, while Trevor McCarty finished with nine points and 13 rebounds, just missing his second double-double of the week.

Morrow also had three blocked shots and four steals.

The Highlanders led 15-12 after the first quarter, with Morrow scoring seven points to lead the way. That lead was expanded to six points at halftime, as Quintin Carr was the only South Doyle player to score in the second period. He had five. Morrow was the only Highlander with a field goal in the second, but he finished with six points, while McCarty and Grey Todd each added a free throw.

The third quarter saw five different Highlanders score as Scott High extended its lead to double-digits.

Finally, Morrow scored 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Highlanders continued to pull away.

SCOTT (51): Morrow 26, McCarty 9, Tucker 8, West 3, Prewitt 2, Todd 1.

SOUTH DOYLE (37): Sapp 15, Carr 7, Scott 5, Brown 4, Newton 4, Rauton 2.