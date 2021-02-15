Notebook: A look at where teams stand as the postseason begins

The high school basketball season is complete, and the postseason is about to get underway. The Oneida Lady Indians will open district tournament play on Wednesday, while both boys teams will begin the postseason on Thursday. Scott High’s Lady Highlanders will begin postseason play on Friday.

To briefly recap Tennessee high school basketball’s postseason format, the top four teams from each district advance to the regionals, and the top two teams from each region tournament advance to the substate. All of the first postseason games scheduled for this week except for the Lady Highlanders’ game at Fulton on Friday are elimination games.

Earlier this season we took a midseason look at each team and how they were performing relative to expectations. Here is an updated look as the postseason begins.

Oneida Lady Indians: It has been a dominating season for Oneida. There’s no sense in beating a dead horse, but few people expected the Lady Indians to steamroll the competition the way they have. To be sure, Oneida expected to compete for and win another district championship, but some folks from elsewhere in the district dared to think that the Lady Indians wouldn’t be one of the four teams to advance to the regionals this year, after losing five seniors from last year’s state tournament team to graduation.

Instead, the Lady Indians have gone undefeated in district play with an average margin of victory of more than 29 points per game. It is the first time in five years that an Oneida team has gone undefeated in district play. To find the last time the Lady Indians were this dominant in district play, you’d have to go back to at least the 1990s.

The Lady Indians don’t have many weaknesses in the way they match up against other teams within the district. Sophomore Kelsey Pike has easily established herself as the top player in the district, senior Katelyn Stiltner is among the district’s top post players, senior Gracie Martin is also one of the top five players in the district, and senior Jacey Manis is among the district’s best outside shooters. Oneida’s defense has been terrific, as it almost always is, and its press can give most teams in this district absolute fits.

At this point it’s fair to ask: Can anyone beat Oneida? In District 3-A, the answer may be, “no.” The Lady Indians will have to guard against complacency, of course, but so far no team has gotten closer than 12 points against them. Sunbright, the preseason favorite to win the district, will be the team most people would point at to potentially knock off the Lady Indians, but Oneida has beaten Sunbright twice this season by 20-plus points, and there’s little reason to think a potential third matchup between the two teams in a district championship game won’t be a repeat of that, if OHS continues to play up to its potential and doesn’t enter that game — or the ones it will have to win to get to the championship game — over-confident.

Winning the district tournament is important for Oneida because it would put the Lady Indians in the driver’s seat for a return trip to the substate. Barring a major upset in the District 4-A tournament, winning the tournament would put Oneida on the opposite side of the region tournament bracket from Tellico Plains, which looks like the only other team in the region that can challenge the Lady Indians. By accomplishing that, Oneida would force Tellico Plains and Sunbright — easily the other two top teams in the region — to face each other in an elimination game in the region semifinals, and wouldn’t have to face either of them until the region championship game, which isn’t an elimination game.

That’s not to say that the Lady Indians couldn’t hit a road block before the region championship game. Copper Basin or Sale Creek would be their most likely opponent in a semifinal game, but neither of those teams appear to be on the same level as Tellico Plains; the Bears have been just as dominant in District 4 this season as Oneida has been in District 3.

By winning the district tournament, Oneida would also guarantee that a potential matchup with Tellico Plains — assuming that were to happen; Sunbright is plenty good enough to spring an upset against the Bears — would take place at OHS Gymnasium.

Of course, all of that is in the future. First, Oneida has to take care of its business at hand, starting with an elimination game on Wednesday.

Scott Lady Highlanders: Scott High’s accomplishments have been well-documented. The Lady Highlanders have won their most district games in 10 years, and recorded the program’s highest regular season district finish in 24 years.

Those statistics can be deceiving. Scott High has certainly had teams in the past 24 years that were better than this year’s team, but the district was stronger in those years than it is this year. But that does nothing to diminish the fact that this Scott High team has positioned itself to take a monumental step forward in the first year of the Jake Wright era.

Already a lock for the regionals, Scott High will travel to Fulton on Friday with an opportunity to play itself into the district championship game for the first time in any of the current players’ lifetimes. Fulton is the most improved team in the district, and has lost only five games all season. That’s mostly due to the play of freshman Sammy Taylor. But the Lady Highlanders have twice played the Falcons relatively close.

Scott High came away from a Saturday morning game at Fulton two weeks ago thinking that if they cleaned up a few minor things, they could easily give themselves a chance to beat the Falcons. Rebounding is certainly one of those things; Fulton is big inside and dominated the glass the last time the two teams played. An offensive aggressiveness might be another. Fulton is outstanding on defense, mostly because the Falcons are so aggressive on that side of the ball. But aggressiveness can also lead to foul troubles, and Fulton had some of those the last time the two teams played. If Scott High is able to penetrate and attack the rim, Fulton may find some of its key players on the bench with foul troubles.

For Scott High to give itself a chance to beat Fulton, its senior guards — Julia Butts and Callie Carson — will have to have a good game. The Lady Highlanders have gone as their guards have gone this season, for obvious reason. On a team brimming with inexperience, Butts and Carson have been the steadying hand, especially on the offensive side of the basketball. The two seniors have accounted for more than 1,300 points in their four-year careers, and both have had the biggest games of their careers this season.

Winning against Fulton on Friday would propel the Lady Highlanders to the district championship game, likely against Alcoa. But it would do more than that. While Scott would covet an opportunity to play Alcoa again in a championship setting, the more important accomplishment would be getting to host a region quarterfinal game. And not only would the Lady Highlanders host a region quarterfinal, but they would likely avoid Northview Academy and Gatlinburg-Pittman, the two teams from District 3-AA that look the strongest. It would give them a solid chance of winning a quarterfinal game to move themselves to within one game of the substate.

If Scott falls to Fulton, it will likely still get another game at home. Unless Kingston springs a monumental upset against Alcoa, the Lady Highlanders would host the Yellow Jackets in a third-place game on Monday night.

While Scott will rely on its seniors to give itself an opportunity to beat Fulton, the Lady Highlanders are clearly a team that is building for the future. Replacing their two seniors will be no easy task; Carson is easily the team’s best option at point guard and Butts is easily the team’s top scorer this season. Losing those two is almost like gutting the offense. But Scott High is still a very young basketball team as a whole, as was evidenced in Friday’s regular season finale at South Doyle.

In that Friday night game, all of Scott High’s points through the first three quarters were scored by freshmen and sophomores. Annalyne Woodward is coming on strong at the post position, and scored 11 of Scott High’s 13 first half points at South Doyle. Freshman Julie Lawson scored the other two, and finished the game with six points. She has also established herself as one of Scott’s best outside shooters. Another freshman, Rachel Garrett, scored all five of Scott High’s points in the third quarter of Friday’s game, before the seniors came on strong in the fourth quarter.

Garrett also had a career-high eight rebounds against South Doyle, while sophomore Jalin Young had a career-high seven assists. All of the aforementioned players will be joined by rising seniors like Julie Lewallen, Alaina Duncan and Bryanna Doran — two of them at least part-time starters this season — and incoming freshmen next year to give the Lady Highlanders an immediate chance to compete in their new district, which will also include Anderson County, Clinton and Knox Halls. First, though, Scott High has unfinished business as District 4-AA prepares to disband. There would be no finer way to exit District 4 — and Class AA — than by advancing to the district championship game.

Oneida Indians: The last couple of weeks have been a wake-up call for Oneida, with losses to Campbell County and Harriman. The latter was especially noteworthy because it not only ended the Indians’ unbeaten streak in District 3-A, but — more importantly — showed that Harriman and its over-sized freshman, 6-5 Jordan McCullum, are good enough to deny the Indians a second consecutive district title.

A number of teams in District 3-A had played the Indians tough this season, including Harriman, which went neck-and-neck with Oneida most of the way at OHS Gymnasium before the Indians eventually pulled away for a double-digit margin of victory, but Oneida had been able to double down when it needed to and put teams away. That wasn’t the case on Friday, as Harriman nearly beat Oneida in regulation, before getting a steal and a bucket at the final horn to win the game in overtime.

Oneida is considered the team from Scott County with the best chance of getting to Murfreesboro for the state tournament, and that hasn’t changed. The Indians have also been considered a team that can make some noise at the Murphy Center once they get to the state tournament, and that hasn’t changed, either. But Friday’s game — like the Campbell County game that came before it — was a reminder that the Indians aren’t going to have a cakewalk through the postseason and will have to earn whatever they accomplish.

Fortunately, Oneida still has the No. 1 seed in District 3-A and, therefore, a potential rematch with Harriman will take place at OHS Gymnasium.

The Indians are probably missing the posts they lost to graduation last season a little more than they expected to, especially after losing junior newcomer Noah Buttram to an injury two weeks ago and losing freshman Gavin Keeton — who would have contributed — to a knee injury before the season even began. But Oneida’s loaded back-court, including seniors Nathan Bowling and Kolby Morgan and sophomore Jeric Huling, is still the best in all of Class A basketball, and is a large reason why the Indians’ goals are still intact as the postseason begins.

Oneida is still mixing youth with its senior leadership. Obviously, Huling’s play speaks for itself among the sophomore class. But other sophomores, like Jacob Perry and Zeb Spradlin, have played important roles this season, as well. Freshmen — most notably, Caden Rector and Mason Keeton and, to a somewhat lesser extent, Landon Limburg — have factored into the rotation, and have proven that Oneida probably isn’t going to fall off too much after this season, despite losing the phenomenal duo of Bowling and Morgan.

Obviously, Oneida needs to win the district tournament and give itself home-court advantage through the region tournament. CSAS, Tellico Plains and Sale Creek are all solid teams in District 4-A, but as has been the case the last two seasons, it looks like Oneida and Harriman are the two best teams in the region, and they could square off against one another in the region championship game for a third consecutive season. The best chance for getting to the state tournament probably lies in hosting a potential substate game, because there are some really good teams in upper East Tennessee.

North Greene has generally been considered the team to beat from Region 1, but fell to Hampton last week, and the Bulldogs are certainly not going to be an easy out for anyone. Cosby could be a candidate to spring an upset in a region semifinal game, as well; the Eagles have one of the best point guards in the state in Mr. Basketball finalist Trey Johnson, but they have struggled outside of district play.

Based on this season’s results, all three of those teams are fairly event, with North Greene likely being slightly better than Hampton and Hampton being slightly better than Cosby. There may not be a great deal of difference in which team the Indians or the Blue Devils draw in the substate, but getting that game at home will be a big deal. To do that, the Indians will likely need to avenge their loss to Harriman not once but twice.

Scott Highlanders: The best time to peak is at the end of the regular season, just before the postseason begins. Oneida’s Lady Indians seem to be doing that, and so do Scott’s Highlanders. Scott High started the season strong, winning four games in convincing fashion to begin the season, before running into covid roadblocks in December. When they were able to play — which wasn’t often — the Highlanders lost three straight games, to Fulton, Catholic and, most disappointingly, Cosby. But Scott High has ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, which bodes well for the upcoming district tournament.

The district bracket seems to set up well for Scott High, with Kingston as the No. 1 seed and awaiting in the semifinals if the Highlanders can get past Austin-East.

During their seven-game winning streak, no one came closer to knocking off Scott High than Austin-East, with the possible exception of Alcoa. The Roadrunners have not won a district game this year, but they have come within a breath of defeating every team in the district at least once. It’s a scary elimination game for the Highlanders.

Austin-East is actually in quarantine to start the week, but will attempt to test out of quarantine on Monday and Tuesday so that Thursday’s game can be played. If that happens — which is likely — it will help that the game is in Huntsville. The last time the two teams met here, Austin-East was able to force overtime, and nearly won the game in regulation. But getting the game at home is almost always preferable.

Even though A-E is a dangerous team and plenty good enough to spring an upset, Scott High has held commanding games in both of its games against the Roadrunners. In Knoxville, Scott jumped out to a 21-point lead early. A-E was short-handed in that game, but even in the rematch in Huntsville, Scott was up by as much as 18 late in the third quarter. If the Highlanders have shown a weakness during their seven-game winning streak, it might be a propensity for not being able to stay completely focused for 32 minutes.

It might seem odd to consider it good fortune that Kingston defeated Alcoa to earn the district’s No. 1 seed, since Kingston has defeated Scott this season and the Highlanders defeated Alcoa. But the Yellow Jackets seem to be a better matchup for the Highlanders than the Tornadoes, and they’re certainly a better matchup than Fulton. Scott came within a final shot of defeating Kingston both times the two teams played in the regular season. And in the game at Kingston, which is where Friday’s rematch will be played if the Highlanders beat Austin-East, it was a controversial call with 1.8 seconds left that lifted the Yellow Jackets to victory.

Scott’s path to a district championship obviously requires defeating Austin-East. After that, the Highlanders must get past Kingston, and will root for Alcoa to take care of business at Fulton.

The fact that Scott High is in this position, riding a 7-game winning streak into the postseason, is mostly due to the improved play of its seniors. Junior Trey Morrow, who was named a Mr. Basketball finalist last week, is obviously the most important piece of the puzzle for Scott High. But seniors Cash Tucker and Trevor McCarty are both playing well. Tucker was expected to be a key player for the Highlanders this year, and he’s the second-best player on the team. But McCarty is playing the best basketball of his career, which is an obvious plus. He finished with one double-double last week and was within one point of a second. Also an important part of the Highlanders’ improved play is junior guard Dalton Prewitt, who has proven himself a bulldog on the floor — especially on the defensive side of the ball.