Winter Storm Warning: Ice and snow expected

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Scott County and all adjoining counties. The timing and exact details of the warnings will vary because the region is covered by three different offices of the National Weather Service and, thus, three different warnings have been issued. But the basic gist is that freezing rain is expected tonight, followed by some snow tomorrow night.

For Scott, Campbell and Morgan counties, the Winter Storm Warning takes effect at 7 p.m. tonight and continues through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The original Winter Storm Watch extended only through Monday morning, but it’s not a surprise that the warning was extended, given the ongoing wintry weather that’s expected to be occurring Monday and Monday night.

As winter storms go, this one should be of relatively little impact to the region, with only modest accumulations of ice and snow expected. But, at the very least, the weather is expected to be a thorn in the side of motorists over the next 48 hours.

Why freezing rain? One question that sometimes gets asked in situations like these is, “Why isn’t this snow?” Last weekend, we saw healthy snow accumulations with temperatures warmer than they are today. This weekend, we’ve been plagued with on and off misty rain and sprinkles that are freezing on contact. Usually, the atmosphere is colder above the surface than it is at the surface. But not always. This weekend, the layer of cold air that’s in place over the Cumberland Plateau is very shallow. To our west, the cold air mass is much deeper, but high pressure off the southeast coast is preventing that air mass from moving further east. So, in essence, colder air is bleeding through at the surface, and we have below-freezing temperatures here while a few thousand feet up in the atmosphere, temperatures are above freezing. When the entire atmospheric column is below freezing, snow occurs. When there is a warm nose aloft but the cold air at the surface is deep enough to allow the rain droplets to refreeze before reaching the ground, sleet occurs. When the cold air at the surface is so shallow that rain droplets do not have time to refreeze, we see rain that freezes on contact, and that’s when we get freezing rain. To our west, they’re dealing with snow; parts of West Tennessee could see a memorable snowstorm out of this. Nashville, too is going to see snow accumulations, but may also deal with some sleet. Here on the plateau, we aren’t expected to be dealing with snow or sleet until Monday night, as colder air moves in.

Current Conditions: Temperatures are hovering in the upper 20s across most locations in Scott County this afternoon. The NWS has lowered its forecasted high temperature in Oneida to 31, so we aren’t expected to break the freezing mark today. Off-and-on drizzle was freezing on roadways this morning — especially on the north end, from Oneida on north to the state line, generally — and is also accumulating on elevated surfaces like trees and power lines.

For the most part, roads are clear this afternoon. There are some exceptions to that, especially in shaded areas where the penetrating thermal power of the sun isn’t reaching the surface, but slick spots are relatively isolated now that the sun is up in the sky. Keep in mind that especially once we get into mid February, the sun doesn’t have to actually be shining to have a helpful impact. The sun is at its lowest point in the sky on the winter solstice, so it’s been climbing higher ever since Dec. 21. At this point, it’s high enough that it will melt roads and sidewalks even when there’s a thick layer of clouds in place and the temperature is several degrees below freezing. However, elevated surfaces — which include decks, bridges and overpasses — are a different story. Use caution if you’re stepping outside onto an uncovered porch, or if you’re driving and come across a bridge.

Tonight: Rain chances will increase throughout the night tonight, and this is when we have the greatest chance of freezing rain. The temperature will be well below freezing; the NWS forecast is for a low of 27 degrees in Oneida. Once the sun has set, any rain that falls will freeze on contact. Unlike Thursday, when we first started dealing with freezing rain, ground conditions are sufficiently cold enough now that ice accretion will occur as rain falls.

The big question mark for tonight is how much precipitation we’ll see. In general, models are showing only very light precipitation. The HRRR is showing a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation for the plateau region through daybreak tomorrow. The GFS global forecast model, which was once showing the potential for a major ice storm, is now showing only about a tenth of an inch of ice as well, through daybreak. The NAM and the ECMWF models are showing only a few hundredths of an inch of ice.

The biggest issue tonight will be roadways. Road conditions are likely to become hazardous overnight before improving during the day tomorrow. Even a little bit of light rain is likely to cause issues on untreated secondary streets and backroads.

Tomorrow: The threat for freezing rain will continue on Monday, with a second, heavier, batch of precipitation moving through the region. The NWS is forecasting a high temperature of 32 degrees in Oneida. Points south of Oneida may get slightly above freezing during the day on Monday, but most of us in Scott County will remain at or below freezing throughout the day.

As the sun climbs in the sky tomorrow, ice accumulation on roadways will likely not be an issue, and travel conditions will improve in most areas. Isolated to scattered slick spots are likely to persist throughout the day, but most roads will see improvements. Ice accretion on elevated objects like trees and power lines will depend on various factors tomorrow, such as the density of the cloud cover, the rate of the precipitation, and exactly how cold we stay during the day.

The HRRR is showing total ice accumulations generally under a quarter of an inch through Tuesday morning. The GFS is still showing significant ice accumulations for most of the county, except the southern end where temperatures are expected to get above freezing on Monday. It’s showing more than half an inch of ice for much of Scott County, but it’s also an outlier. On the flip side of the equation, the NAM is showing less than a tenth of an inch of ice by the time the rain is through.

Tomorrow night: Road conditions will likely deteriorate again Monday night, as temperatures fall through the 20s. Rain showers are expected to be ongoing as the sun sets, eventually changing over to snow as the night progresses.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected here on the plateau; the NWS’s storm warning is for up to an inch of snow, and most models keep the snow accumulations west of the plateau.

The big question is the timing of the second round of precipitation and the timing of the changeover from rain to snow. Any rain that falls after sunset tomorrow will readily accumulate as ice. We could potentially see our greatest ice accumulations tomorrow night, depending on these two factors.

Again, road conditions will likely be hazardous Monday night before improving during the day on Tuesday.

Ice impacts: Ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch begin to create widespread travel issues but don’t generally cause concerns of tree damage or widespread power outages. At a quarter of an inch of ice, tree limbs and power lines are beginning to sag under the weight of the ice, and isolated power outages can begin to occur. At upwards of half an inch of ice, widespread power outages begin.

Fortunately, we aren’t expecting those high-end scenarios and so widespread power outages aren’t expected to be an issue. However, isolated power outages cannot be ruled out, especially if the worst case scenario plays out tomorrow and tomorrow night. Keep in mind, also, that many trees are already bearing the weight of a tenth of an inch or even more of ice, due to light rain that has already fallen. With temperatures not climbing above freezing today, that ice isn’t going anywhere. So any rain that falls tonight will accumulate as ice on top of that. Therefore, isolated power outages can’t be ruled out tonight.

The bottom line: As winter storms go, this one won’t be a huge event, but it is going to cause some inconveniences. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is possible Sunday night. Freezing rain will continue to be a threat through the day on Monday and into Monday night, when the greatest ice accumulations could occur. A little snow is also possible before precipitation tapers off, but noteworthy accumulations aren’t expected. Ice amounts are expected to be light enough that widespread power outages won’t occur, but isolated power outages cannot be ruled out over the next 48 hours. Travel should be postponed if not absolutely necessary later tonight and again Monday night, as road conditions are likely to become hazardous both nights. Road conditions will likely improve significantly through the day on Monday before deteriorating again once the sun sets Monday evening.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered a substitute for advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.